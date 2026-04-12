BELURAN, April 12 — Police have arrested six Pakistani nationals suspected of being involved in a fight that went viral on social media in front of a grocery shop in Kampung Kubambang, Paitan, on Friday, according to Sinar Harian.

Beluran district police chief Superintendent Hasan Majid said police received a report on the incident at 6.49 pm the same day.

According to the Maay daily he said preliminary investigations found that the incident occurred around 4 pm when a group of men met a victim, also a Pakistani national, at the walkway of a grocery shop, where a misunderstanding escalated into an argument and later a fight.

“The victim suffered injuries to the head and received seven stitches,” he was quoted as saying.

Hasan said following the incident and a viral video, police managed to detain all six individuals identified as being involved in the scuffle.

He added that remand applications will be made tomorrow to facilitate investigations under Section 148 of the Penal Code.

He also urged witnesses to come forward to assist investigations, adding that they can contact the district CID chief Assistant Superintendent Azhani Amat Khairi at 019-3132244 or investigating officer Sergeant Mohd Jamsari Zakaria at 019-8330661.

A 29-second video of the incident had earlier gone viral, showing a group involved in a fight, with some seen using wooden objects to assault the victim.