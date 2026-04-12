NIBONG TEBAL, April 12 — The Penang state government has provided a total of 172,550 Rumah Mampu Milik (RMM) or affordable homes until March 31, which is equivalent to 78.43 per cent of the target of 220,000 units by 2030, in an effort to help low- and middle-income groups in the state own homes.

State Housing and Environment Committee chairman Datuk Seri S. Sundarajoo said that for the Rent-to-Own scheme, a total of 5,096 units have been built, which is 23.16 per cent of the overall target of 22,000 units. This initiative provides more people with the opportunity to own homes through a more flexible approach.

“Meanwhile, for the Urban Renewal Programme, its achievement has exceeded the target with 6,840 units encompassing six identified projects, equivalent to 228 per cent, which demonstrates the effectiveness of the policy implementation aimed at improving the quality of existing housing,” he said to reporters here today.

He said this after the signing ceremony of the Settlement Agreement with the residents of Ladang Kechil for the proposed RMKu (Rumah MutiaraKu) development by the Penang State Housing Board (LPNPP), officiated by Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

Sundarajoo said the state government is always committed to ensuring that the well-being of the people remains a priority, and housing is an essential basic need in guaranteeing a better quality of life, and therefore, various initiatives have been implemented to ensure that every citizen has access to comfortable and affordable housing.

He said the aspiration of “One Family, One Home” is the cornerstone of the effort and it is not just a slogan, but is translated through inclusive policies and the implementation of housing projects that directly benefit the people.

Sundarajoo also said that the commitment is strengthened through the Penang2030 Vision, which serves as the direction for the state’s development, and in the context of housing, the implementation of Strategic Initiative A1 focuses on efforts to address affordability and housing diversity issues.

The A1 strategic initiative encompasses three targets, namely RMM, the Rent-to-Own scheme and the Urban Renewal programme, which play important roles, and as of March 31, the recorded achievements have been very encouraging.

“The focus is to enhance the supply of affordable housing, provide a variety of residential options, and expand homeownership opportunities,” he added. — Bernama