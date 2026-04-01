APRIL 1 — Recent geopolitical developments in the Middle East have once again demonstrated how fragile global stability can be. Within hours, markets react. Oil prices fluctuate. Supply chains tighten. Corporate leaders convene discussions to reassess exposure and contingency plans. What appears steady in one quarter can shift significantly in the next.

For organisations accustomed to long planning cycles and predictable trajectories, this environment is deeply uncomfortable. Yet for many in Generation Z, such uncertainty does not feel unusual. It feels familiar.

Gen Z is frequently described in workplace conversations as anxious or overly cautious. Leaders sometimes observe that younger employees appear preoccupied with risks, quick to anticipate worst-case scenarios, or hesitant to commit fully without clarity. These behaviours are often interpreted as signs of fragility or lack of confidence.

It may be worth reconsidering that interpretation.

Gen Z has come of age in an era defined by disruption. Many were children during the aftermath of the global financial crisis. Their formative years were shaped by economic volatility, climate debates, political polarisation and, most significantly, a global pandemic that altered education and early career pathways. They have consumed global developments in real time through digital platforms, often absorbing multiple crises simultaneously.

In such a context, heightened awareness is not irrational. It is adaptive.

When geopolitical tensions escalate quickly and ripple across industries, individuals who are attuned to external signals may actually provide value. A generation accustomed to monitoring constant streams of information often develops an instinct to ask early questions: How might this affect funding? What does this mean for supply chains? Are regulatory frameworks likely to change? These questions do not always stem from fear. Often, they reflect an understanding that conditions can change faster than formal strategies do.

Gen Z is frequently described in workplace conversations as anxious or overly cautious. — Unsplash pic

In the healthcare and biomedical sectors, where global developments can directly influence procurement, compliance requirements and research collaboration, this sensitivity can be particularly relevant. I have observed junior team members raise concerns about potential regulatory shifts or funding disruptions well before such issues become central topics in leadership meetings. Their awareness does not always signal pessimism. It frequently signals attentiveness.

Of course, vigilance must be guided by structure. Anxiety that remains unmanaged can lead to hesitation or burnout. However, when channelled appropriately, early risk detection strengthens resilience. Organisations benefit from individuals who are comfortable asking difficult questions before circumstances force them to do so.

There is also a longer-term dimension to consider. Many Gen Z professionals approach their careers with deliberate contingency planning. They diversify their skills, pursue certifications outside their core roles and maintain professional networks across industries. From a traditional perspective, this can appear as divided loyalty. From another angle, it reflects a generation that has learned not to assume permanence.

When stability is no longer the default assumption, preparing for multiple scenarios becomes a rational response. Rather than interpreting this as insecurity, employers may find it more productive to view it as strategic adaptability.

In periods of geopolitical tension and economic volatility, organisations require teams that can operate without guaranteed outcomes. They need individuals who are not paralysed by uncertainty, but who recognise it and plan accordingly. Gen Z’s lived experience has conditioned many of them to expect disruption rather than resist it.

This does not suggest that one generation is inherently stronger than another. Each cohort is shaped by its historical context. However, it does suggest that what is often labelled as anxiety may in fact be a form of heightened environmental scanning. In uncertain times, such scanning can become an asset.

Leadership, therefore, plays a critical role in interpretation. If heightened awareness is dismissed as weakness, younger employees may disengage or retreat into caution. If it is acknowledged as attentiveness, leaders can help translate that awareness into disciplined analysis and structured scenario planning.

As global tensions continue to evolve and ripple through markets and industries, organisations may benefit from listening more carefully to those who have grown up navigating instability by default. Gen Z may not be less resilient than previous generations. They may simply be more realistic about the speed at which conditions can change.

In an era where volatility is increasingly normal, realism should not be mistaken for fragility. Properly understood, it may be one of the more valuable strengths emerging in today’s workforce.

* Ts. Elman Mustafa El Bakri is CEO and Founder of HESA Healthcare Recruitment Agency and serves on the Industrial Advisory Panel for the Department of Biomedical Engineering, Universiti Malaya. He may be reached at [email protected]

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.