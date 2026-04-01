KLANG, April 1 — The driver at the centre of a viral crash that hurled a motorcyclist onto another car was brought before the Magistrates’ Court here today to face a murder charge and a separate drug offence.

According to Sinar Harian (SH), R. Saktygaanapathy, 28, nodded to indicate he understood when the murder charge was read before Magistrate A. Karthiyayini. No plea was recorded as the case falls under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

He is accused of murdering Amirul Hafiz Omar, 33, on Jalan Raya Barat at 11.47am on March 29.

The charge is framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries the death penalty or imprisonment of between 30 and 40 years. If the death sentence is not imposed, the law requires no fewer than 12 strokes of the cane.

Separately, Saktygaanapathy pleaded guilty to a charge of self‑administering drugs believed to be benzodiazepines and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), SH reported.

The offence was allegedly committed at the Narcotics Office of the Klang District Police Headquarters at 3.30pm the same day.

That charge was brought under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which provides for a fine of up to RM5,000 or a maximum two years’ imprisonment upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Raja Zaizul Faridah Raja Zaharudin conducted the prosecution, while the accused was unrepresented.