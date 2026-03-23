MARCH 23 — It has been widely reported that music therapy is an evidence-based practice utilising rhythm and melody to improve physical, emotional, and cognitive health, effectively reducing stress, anxiety, and pain. By stimulating almost all brain regions, it supports neuroplasticity, boosts mood-regulating neurotransmitters, and aids in treating neurological disorders like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. Music engages the entire brain, including the hippocampus (memory), amygdala (emotion), and frontal cortex (thinking). It can encourage brain plasticity, or the ability of the brain to rewire itself.

Music is a powerful tool for reducing anxiety and depression, fostering emotional expression, and building resilience. It triggers the release of neurotransmitters that improve mood. In fact, music therapy has been used to manage chronic and acute pain, lower blood pressure, and improve motor skills in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

Music offers a safe, non-verbal environment to process trauma. It helps trigger memories and improves the quality of life for those with neurodegenerative conditions. Music, such as a mother’s voice, helps stabilise premature infants’ heart rates and brain development. Patients listen to music to process emotions or memories. Also, patients engage in creating music, such as playing instruments or singing. Music therapy does not require musical talent, making it an accessible, holistic approach to healing that bridges the gap between physical, mental, and emotional well-being.

We’ve all done it – firing up a favourite playlist to “get in the zone,” believing the right music is the secret sauce for brainstorming and deep work. From coffee shops piping in ambient jazz to developers coding to epic film scores, using music as a cognitive tool is an article of faith in the modern workplace. But what if this common practice is, for half of the tasks we do, precisely wrong? Emerging research, including compelling work by Hilton, Lockhart, and Rodell, suggests our one-size-fits-all approach to musical accompaniment needs a serious remix.

The core finding is both simple and revolutionary: music influences creative and critical thinking differently, and often inversely. The upbeat, energetic tracks that fuel free-wheeling, divergent creative thought – the kind needed for brainstorming product names or painting a canvas – can be the kryptonite to focused, analytical, critical thinking. The latter, essential for editing a report, coding a complex function, or balancing a budget, requires convergent thinking. It thrives not on stimulating distraction, but on sustained, internal concentration.

So, what’s happening in our brains? The researchers point to cognitive load and arousal. Upbeat, familiar music with lyrics (think pop anthems) increases arousal and can help break conventional thought patterns, pushing us to make novel connections – the hallmark of creativity. However, that same stimulation becomes competing noise when the brain needs to follow a logical thread, scrutinise details, or solve a defined problem. It’s a cognitive traffic jam.

For critical thinking, the studies suggest, silence or very low-arousal, instrumental music (certain types of ambient or classical) is far superior, as it minimises external cognitive load.

This has profound implications for how we structure our workdays and our workspaces. The modern open-plan office, with its blanket soundtrack or a cacophony of individual headphone choices, might be inadvertently sabotaging half of the brainwork it hopes to foster. An employee dissecting a legal contract to a drum-and-bass beat is likely working against their own best judgement. The takeaway is not to banish music, but to wield it with intention. We must become curators of our own cognitive soundscapes.

Here’s the new prescription:

The author says music can enhance both creativity and critical thinking, but its effects depend on the type and context of music, so choosing the right soundtrack for each task is essential for optimal cognitive performance. — Unsplash pic

For creative bursts: when you need ideation, embrace higher-tempo, personally enjoyable music. Let it elevate your mood energy. Lyrical complexity might even help by forcing the brain to make abstract connections.

For critical analysis: when precision is paramount, seek silence. If absolute quiet is impossible or unnerving, opt for soundscapes with minimal melodic variation – think white noise, ambient electronica, or certain minimalist classical pieces. Lyrics are your enemy here.

Know thyself: the research acknowledges individual variation. A trained musician may process music differently than a non-musician. The key is self-awareness – does this track feel like a propellant or a disruptor for this specific task?

The era of the default playlist is over. The work of Hilton, Lockhart, and Rodell invites us to stop using music merely as a mood-setter and start treating it as a precision tool – one that can either unlock our most imaginative ideas or guard the gate to our sharpest analysis. It’s time to think critically about what we’re listening to, and creatively about when we press pause. The quality of our thinking may depend on it.

Whatever it is, the therapeutic role of music on the thought process is clear. What remains is to choose the right music for the right occasion.

* The author is affiliated with the Tan Sri Omar Centre for STI Policy Studies at UCSI University and is an Adjunct Professor at the Ungku Aziz Centre for Development Studies, Universiti Malaya. He can be reached at [email protected].

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.