IPOH, March 23 — A Bangladeshi man was found drowned after falling into the river near Kledang Timur 4, Taman Bandar Baru Menglembu, here, earlier this morning.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of operations Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said the 29-year-old’s body was recovered after the department received an emergency call from the public at 8.35 am.

He said 10 personnel and two fire engines from the Pasir Puteh Fire and Rescue Station were deployed to the scene.

“Upon arrival, police informed us that the victim is believed to have been riding a bicycle before falling into the river,” he said in a statement.

He added that the man was confirmed dead by a medical officer from the Ministry of Health at the scene, and the body was handed over to the police for further action. — Bernama