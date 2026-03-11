KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — Artificial intelligence (AI) needs to be viewed as a tool capable of strengthening the creative process in the arts industry, particularly in music and filmmaking, rather than replacing the role of creators.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said the creative process is fundamentally still anchored on human ideas and touch, and this needs to be preserved to ensure the future of the creative industry remains relevant.

“For me, the creative act is still a human act, and this is something that, to me, is important. Not only for the future of the creative industry, especially in music, but if we look at filmmaking, AI is also used, for example, to produce mood boards.

“AI cannot replace filmmakers; instead, it can assist in the creative process,” he told reporters at the Communications Ministry’s ‘Kasih Ramadan’ and Iftar programme at Tun Abdul Razak Broadcasting and Information Institute (IPPTAR) here yesteday.

Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching, Communications Ministry secretary-general Datuk Abdul Halim Hamzah and IPPTAR director Datuk Roslan Ariffin also attended the event.

Also present were Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) Chairman Datuk Seri Wong Chun Wai and Chief Executive Officer Datin Paduka Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin.

Elaborating, Fahmi said that for the music industry, more discussions need to be held with relevant bodies, such as Music Authors Copyright Protection Bhd (MACP), Recording Performers Malaysia Bhd (RPM) and Public Performance Malaysia Bhd (PPM), to determine the use of AI so that it does not negatively affect creators.

“This is so that we can determine the limits that are acceptable to composers, lyricists and everyone involved in the music industry. I believe that AI will not replace artistes, but those who will replace the artistes are those who master the use of AI,” he said.

To expand the use of AI, Fahmi said the Communications Ministry has requested that IPPTAR continue playing a role in providing training to more staff from agencies and departments under the ministry.

He said IPPTAR is also among the earliest institutes to introduce AI-related training modules to improve the skills of civil servants.

Earlier, Fahmi officiated IPPTAR’s 55th Year Celebration, marking the institute’s establishment in 1971.

He said March 10 is also significant in the institute’s history, as on that date in 1975, the third Prime Minister, the late Tun Hussein Onn, named the institute IPPTAR.

At the ministry’s ‘Kasih Ramadan’ and Iftar programme, Fahmi also presented Tabung Kasih@Hawana contributions to 10 media practitioners, including industry veterans facing health problems and hardship, to help them prepare for Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

This is in appreciation of the services and contributions of media practitioners in delivering information to the community.

Since its introduction in April 2023, the Tabung Kasih@Hawana initiative has benefited 668 media practitioners nationwide.

The Tabung Kasih@Hawana initiative was implemented by the Communications Ministry through Bernama in conjunction with the National Journalists’ Day (Hawana) 2023 to strengthen the welfare of the media community. — Bernama