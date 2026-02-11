FEBRUARY 11 — In “Consider amendments to the Child Act for the better protection of children” I made a simple plea for the Child Act 2001 (the Act) to be amended.

It must be recalled that a Bill to amend the Act was reportedly due for tabling in the Dewan Rakyat in 2024.

That was as announced by the Minister of Women, Family, and Community Development Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri who said that her ministry was finalising the amendments to the Act.

Nancy added that besides improving the Act, the amendments would align with the establishment of the Department of Child Development since September 1, 2023.

“Currently, the Department of Child Development is still under the Social Welfare Department, so amendments are necessary regarding structure and division of duties, in addition to reviewing other related laws and tabling them in Parliament.

“There may be reforms, as many aspects need to be organised this year. The Department of Child Development will stand on its own in 2026,” she said after the Aidiladha sacrificial rituals at Surau Saidina Umar in Bandar Baru Samariang on June 17, 2024.

Reforms are now overdue — not only with regards to the establishment of an independent Department of Child Development but also with regards to criminal process and procedure involving children.

Article 37(c) of the Convention of the Rights of Children (CRC) says that “States Parties shall ensure that every child deprived of liberty shall be treated with humanity and respect for the inherent dignity of the human person, and in a manner which takes into account the needs of persons of his or her age.”

Malaysia is a State Party.

A child subject to a criminal process must be treated like a child and not like an adult.

