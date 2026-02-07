FEBRUARY 7 — The intense reaction to the proposal of introducing mayoral elections in Kuala Lumpur raises troubling questions about why detractors fear democratic processes, especially since many of them are democratically elected. Democratic choice is the foundation of Malaysia’s political system. It should not suddenly be treated as dangerous or inappropriate simply because it is applied at the local level.

In fact, most of the critics are either Members of Parliament, State Assembly representatives, or senior political party officials who are democratically elected. They occupy these positions today because voters entrusted them to carry out their responsibilities. To challenge the legitimacy of democracy in local governance — while drawing authority from the same system at the national or state level and within their own parties — exposes a clear hypocrisy.

Democracy is not a selective principle. It does not lose its value when it is exercised closer to the people. In fact, local democracy often matters most, as decisions made at this level directly shape the daily lives of residents.

This reality is especially clear in Kuala Lumpur. Residents of the Federal Territories can elect Members of Parliament, but they do not elect state assembly representatives. As a result, Kuala Lumpur does not have a locally elected executive leadership equivalent to a Menteri Besar or Chief Minister who is directly accountable to the people.

Kuala Lumpur is the nation's capital and a global city.

A mayoral election would offer Kuala Lumpur residents the closest opportunity to address this democratic gap. It provides a clear avenue for transparency and accountability by allowing voters to reward effective local leadership or hold poor performers to account. This is not about political posturing, but about strengthening governance through democratic responsibility.

Some have attempted to frame the discussion of the proposed mayoral elections as disrespectful to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong or the Federal Constitution. Such claims are misleading. At this point, there is no policy decision and no implementation plan. What exists is a discussion around an idea, and a proposal to study its feasibility.

DAP holds the utmost respect for the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Federal Constitution. Respecting these institutions does not require silencing discussion. A mature democracy allows room for ideas to be examined, studied, and debated within the constitutional framework.

Regrettably, instead of engaging constructively, certain parties have chosen to stoke sentiments. Outrage is being manufactured to provoke fear and score cheap political points. This approach does nothing to improve governance and only distracts from meaningful discussion.

Kuala Lumpur is the nation’s capital and a global city. Debates about its future governance should be conducted with maturity, clarity, and responsibility. The idea of mayoral elections deserves to be discussed on its merits, not distorted through emotive narratives.

Democracy should never be something Malaysians are taught to fear. It should be something we continue to strengthen — especially at the local level where accountability matters most.

*Ben Fong Kok Seng is the treasurer of DAP Federal Territory Kuala Lumpur.

