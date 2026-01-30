JANUARY 30 — In a few days’ time, Kuala Lumpur residents will mark Federal Territory Day. Observed every Feb 1, it is a moment to reflect how far Malaysia’s most important city has come. We take pride in its skyline, economic role, and position as the administrative centre of the country. Yet, for all its achievements, there remains one fundamental gap in how the city is governed: Kuala Lumpur residents still do not get a say on the person who runs their city.

Unlike many major cities around the world, the mayor of Kuala Lumpur is appointed under the current constitutional framework, rather than elected. For a city that prides itself on being world class, this is somewhat unusual. Residents pay taxes, comply with regulations, and live with the daily consequences of policy decisions, yet have no direct say in who leads the city’s administration.

This is not a political argument but a basic question of accountability. In any system, leadership works best when there is a clear line of responsibility to the people affected by decisions. An appointed mayor answers to Putrajaya, while an elected one is directly accountable to the citizens.

Some may argue that what Malaysia needs is full local council elections. While that argument is valid, the reality is much more complex and politically sensitive. Full fledged local elections involve extensive legal reforms, structural changes, and broad national consensus. Waiting for all the pieces to fall in place risks dragging things out.

A more realistic and practical first step is to introduce a mayoral election for Kuala Lumpur. This would allow Malaysia to test the model in a controlled and manageable way, without overhauling the entire local government system overnight.

Mayoral elections are not unusual by global standards. In fact, many major cities from different political systems and cultures hold them. Even in Muslim-majority nations such as Indonesia and Turkiye, mayors are directly elected, while in Iran they are chosen by elected city councils. This is not about importing foreign ideology. It is about adopting a system that strengthens accountability.

Kuala Lumpur is the ideal place to start. It is centrally administered, highly visible, and home to a politically aware and diverse population. The city also carries symbolic weight. If a mayoral election can work in the capital, it sends a strong signal about institutional maturity and confidence in citizen participation.

In this respect, I am gratified to note that Transport Minister Anthony Loke has publicly expressed openness to the idea, especially greater accountability, and I am hopeful that the newly-appointed Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories), Hannah Yeoh can push this through.

From a community perspective, the benefits are tangible. As someone who’s actively involved in community work in the city, especially in Bukit Bintang, issues like cleanliness, traffic congestion, enforcement consistency, homelessness, hawker management and public safety are close to the hearts of KL-ites.

The author says that introducing a mayoral election for Kuala Lumpur would allow Malaysia to test the model in a controlled and manageable way, without overhauling the entire local government system overnight. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

An elected mayor would have to campaign on these issues, defend his or her performance publicly, and face voters at the next election. Put another way, the mayoral election will see a contest of who can deliver best on what matters the most to KL voters.

Of course, not every local authority in Malaysia may be ready for such a system. Voter demographics, administrative capacity, budgetary needs and political conditions differ. That is precisely why starting with Kuala Lumpur makes sense. If successful, the model can be expanded gradually to other cities.

Federal Territory Day, this Sunday is a natural moment for such reflection. It should not only be about celebrating what Kuala Lumpur has achieved, but also about envisioning what it can become. A modern city is not defined only by infrastructure but also how much trust it places in its citizens.

Holding a mayoral election for Kuala Lumpur would be a meaningful reform. For FT Day 2026, perhaps the most fitting wish is a simple one. Let the people of Kuala Lumpur choose their mayor. It is a small change with the potential for lasting impact.

*Ben Fong Kok Seng is the chairman of the Bukit Bintang Parliamentary Zone Residents’ Representative Council.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.