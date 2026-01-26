JANUARY 27 — Earlier in 2025, a study conducted by a research team from Universiti Malaya on awareness of Taiwan among Malaysia’s Malay population found that perceptions of Taiwan are very much based on its economic strength.

This should not come as a surprise, given Taiwan’s normative image as a modern and open city. Although superstars like Jay Chou and A-Mei are well known amongst the respondents, when it comes to the perceptions of Taiwanese pop culture, specifically in the form of music, drama, films, anime, webtoon, manga/manhua, and social media fan pages, and in relation to its neighbours, the research findings paint a different picture.

Despite its established presence in Malaysia, Taiwanese pop culture is less prevalent than the growing influence of South Korean and Japanese pop culture among youths in the Klang Valley.

In a more recent survey with 365 respondents (aged 19–30) in Klang Valley, the findings reveal that while many youths are exposed to Taiwanese pop culture, a significant number remain ambivalent about it. For instance, about 30.7 per cent of the respondents feel neutral towards Taiwanese pop culture, while only another 28.2 per cent feel a strong connection with this culture.

Nonetheless, 35 per cent of the respondents state that they plan to consume Taiwanese pop culture, indicating that its influence is not entirely waning. Another 33.4 per cent take a neutral position on the prospect of their continual consumption of Taiwanese pop culture.

Overall, the data indicate that interest tends to be moderate at best, with ambivalence outweighing strong approval.

For most of the respondents, music remains the universal entry point for all East Asian pop culture, and Taiwan is no exception. Taiwanese music and TV dramas rank among the top consumed content types, alongside manga/manhua and social media fan pages.

Mandopop's established presence and the enduring popularity of Taiwanese superstars such as Jay Chou and A-Mei partly explain why music remains the most consumed cultural content. Another plausible explanation is that the Mandarin language used in Taiwanese pop culture is more easily understood by a sizable number of respondents.

Besides that, unlike K-pop, known for its masterfully synchronized dances and repetitive hooks, Taiwanese music, especially its ballads, is known for its lyrics filled with emotional honesty. This distinguishes itself as an alternative for fans seeking music as their primary conduit of emotional expression.

The subtle but promising cultural spillover

The survey also investigates the cultural spillover effects amongst those consuming Taiwanese pop culture. While less pronounced than South Korea’s fashion wave or Japan’s anime-driven tourism, the interest in Taiwan is far from negligible.

Based on the regression analysis, respondents’ interest in visiting Taiwan because of pop culture influence scored 3.13, close behind South Korea (3.25) and Japan (3.32). Similarly, curiosity about Taiwanese food and language learning reflects a steady, if understated, cultural pull.

The findings show that female respondents, in particular, expressed a stronger interest in Taiwan-related travel purposes (3.29 as opposed to the overall 3.13), narrowing the gap with South Korea and Japan. This is likely because it is more affordable for Malaysians to travel to Taiwan compared to South Korea and Japan.

Similar to its East Asian counterparts, Taiwan’s tourism appeal is largely driven by fashion, cosmetic products, and interesting locations for photo-taking purposes, which tend to attract stronger interest among female respondents.

Among younger cohorts, Taiwan’s language learning appeal remains competitive, particularly for those aged 18–21. However, it declines slightly in the older age group (21–25 and 26–30).

Overall, the findings indicate that Taiwan’s cultural promotion efforts resonate most strongly with women and individuals in their early twenties, the demographic segments that frequently shape trends and influence social media discourse.

Even so, this cultural engagement does not translate evenly across domains. Interest in Taiwanese cuisine remains comparatively limited, lagging significantly behind that associated with Japan and South Korea.

The road ahead

The survey also looked at consumers’ intentions. Specifically, it assesses the different factors that influence the intent to consume pop culture products. The findings reveal that three key factors, namely 1) Cultural Fit, 2) Media Exposure, and 3) Perceived Value, play a significant role in sustaining interest in Taiwanese pop culture.

Cultural Fit emerges as a strong predictor, suggesting that respondents are more likely to continue consuming Taiwanese content if they feel it resonates with their values and lifestyle.

This means increased initiatives such as culinary festivals, influencer-led travel campaigns, and collaborations with local and more multi-ethnic fan communities could transform Taiwan from a “screen-only” experience into a lived cultural journey. This enhanced familiarity can create a progressive effect where Taiwanese culture would feel more accessible for an audience outside of the Mandarin-speaking community.

Additionally, the research also shows the importance of increased media exposure, indicating that frequent visibility across platforms reinforces consumption habits.

There is also a statistical significance for the Perceived Value of Taiwanese pop culture products and content, meaning fans see Taiwanese pop culture as worth their time and attention.

Together, these factors create a reinforcing cycle. In other words, the more relatable and visible Taiwanese content is, and the more value audiences perceive, the more likely they are to continue engaging with it.

In sum, Taiwan may not match South Korea’s fashion dominance or Japan’s tourism magnetism, but its cultural influence remains visible. To amplify its cultural spill-over, Taiwan can build on its strengths, namely its authenticity, creativity, and increased effort to provide lifestyle integration that can span multi-lingual and multiethnic communities like Malaysia.

