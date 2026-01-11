JANUARY 11 — Let’s talk about Aiman. He is a bright student, consistently topping his class in Science and Maths.

But the bell for Pendidikan Jasmani & Kesihatan (PJK) signals the start of his weekly nightmare.

Aiman is overweight and struggles to run like the other boys. During sessions, he is the last to finish, panting heavily even after that.

Once, when exhausted from the physical exertion, Aiman dozed off in his next class.

A “friend” snapped a picture of him sleeping, mouth slightly open, and posted it on Facebook and TikTok. The caption was cruel, the comments worse. It went viral overnight.

Now, the smart boy who loved learning refuses to put on his uniform. He hates school. He would rather stay home than face the whispers. Aiman isn’t physically beaten, but he is broken.

Aiman’s story is a fictional one. But there are many people like Aiman whose voices have not been heard.

When I saw the Facebook page post from our king, on signing of the Anti-Bully Act 2026, I was overjoyed.

It is a monumental step for students like Aiman. For too long, cases like his were dismissed as “just teasing” or “online drama.”

This Act changes the narrative completely by recognising that the scars we cannot see are just as damaging as the ones we can.

A law that understands modern bullying

What makes this Act truly powerful is its specific definitions. Under Clause 3(1), bullying is now legally defined as any wilful act that causes “physical, psychological or social harm” to a victim.

This directly protects Aiman, whose suffering is psychological and social rather than physical.

The Act is also incredibly forward-thinking regarding the method of bullying.

In Aiman’s story, the damage was done via a smartphone. Clause 3(2)(e) explicitly includes acts committed through “electronic or digital communication” as a form of bullying.

Furthermore, Clause 3(2)(c) covers acts intended to “socially isolate a victim, damage the reputation of a victim or to create a hostile environment”.

The viral photo did exactly this, it damaged Aiman’s reputation and created a hostile environment that pushed him out of school.

The author argues that the Anti-Bully Act is a long-overdue shield for silent victims, recognising psychological and online harm as real abuse and giving schools and authorities the legal tools to intervene before bullying quietly destroys young lives. — Unsplash pic

No more “It Happened Outside School” excuses

Previously, schools might have claimed they couldn’t act on a Facebook post made after hours. The new Act closes this gap. It mandates that educational institutions establish a specific committee to prevent and manage such cases.

More importantly, if the school fails to act, or if the bullying is complex, there is now a Tribunal for Anti-Bully. Under Clause 29, this tribunal has the jurisdiction to hear complaints even if the bullying incident occurs outside the supervision of the school, provided the victim is a student.

This means the viral post, regardless of where or when it was uploaded, falls under the law’s reach.

Protecting the integrity of the law

However, a powerful law comes with the responsibility of proper usage. The Anti-Bully Act 2025 is a shield for the vulnerable, not a weapon for petty grievances or false accusations.

It must not be misused. The legislation anticipates this by establishing strict checks and balances.

A call to action

Kudos to the government for catalysing this. We are going in the right direction. But a law is only as good as its execution.

This Act gives us the legal boundaries we desperately needed, but it is up to us to enforce them.

Parents, teachers, and classmates must come forward. We must use these new channels, the committees and the tribunal to stand up for the “Aimans” in our midst.

Bullying is a serious matter, and now we have serious legislation to match it. Let’s make sure it doesn’t stay as just a great idea, but becomes the shield that keeps our children safe.

*Dr Naveen Nair Gangadaran is a paediatrician, a committee member of the Malaysian Paediatric Association(MPA) and Perinatal Society Malaysia(PSM).

**This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.