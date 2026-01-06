JANUARY 6 — It is heartening to read the New Year message of Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said.

According to the message, the government is set to table several major reform Bills during the first parliamentary sitting scheduled to begin later this month.

“God willing, during the first parliamentary sitting scheduled to begin on January 16, we will table several major and significant institutional reforms.

“These reforms are intended to steer the country towards changes that will strengthen political financing transparency, enhance government accountability, and improve public awareness and institutional literacy,” Azalina said on Monday (January 5).

But one reform Bill remains missing in the message – that is, the Law Reform Commission Bill.

It was Azalina herself who had called for the setting up of a Law Reform Commission (LRC).

The call was made more than three years ago during her speech at the University of Malaya Law Faculty Jubilee celebration on June 17, 2022 where she said:

“If laws are established for the rakyat, then laws must evolve just as society progresses according to the values of the time. Archaic and regressive colonial-era laws should and must be repealed.

The author argues that while the government’s reform agenda is welcome, its credibility hinges on whether it finally follows through on a long-promised Law Reform Commission Bill — a test of whether ‘walk the talk’ reforms will move beyond rhetoric. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

“Let us start with setting up a Law Reform Commission, an independent body that is not under the AGC, but led by preeminent members of the Judiciary, Bar Council and Academia.

“The Law Reform Commission will not only complement the work of the AGC but will also increase the efficiency of law-making processes. Retired judges, academicians and politicians have years of accumulated experiences that we can draw upon, let us not waste great talents and minds.”

Her message was entitled “Walk the Talk”. She ended her speech with “Let us Walk the Talk!”

Azalina then was former prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s special adviser on law and human rights.

She has assumed the office of minister in the prime minister’s department in charge of law and institutional reform since December 2022.

Will the reforms Bills to be tabled during the first parliamentary sitting scheduled to begin on January 16 include the Law Reform Commission Bill?

*This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.