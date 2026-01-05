PUTRAJAYA, Jan 5 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said said the government is set to table several major reform Bills during the first parliamentary sitting scheduled to begin later this month.

She said this follows confirmation earlier in January that preparations are on track.

“Earlier this January, confirmation was given that our preparations are in good order. God willing, during the first parliamentary sitting scheduled to begin on January 16, we will table several major and significant institutional reforms.

“These reforms are intended to steer the country towards changes that will strengthen political financing transparency, enhance government accountability, and improve public awareness and institutional literacy,” she said during her New Year 2026 message here today.

Azalina said among the key proposals is a constitutional amendment to separate executive powers from electoral and legal processes, a move that has already received Cabinet approval.

She added that another major reform under consideration is the introduction of Freedom of Information (FOI) legislation, alongside the establishment of an Ombudsman.

“When combined, FOI and an Ombudsman can help improve the quality of public services, protect the public, and strengthen democratic accountability and trust in national institutions.

“Some argue that the public does not fully understand the concept of FOI. However, in a digital world where information moves rapidly, governments cannot avoid the public’s right to access information,” she said.

Azalina added that digital reform is not limited to major global powers but is equally relevant to Malaysia’s administration, noting that extensive studies on digital governance have been conducted within the law and institutional reform ministry.

Another major reform under review is the proposed separation of the attorney general’s role from that of the public prosecutor, which she described as a critical foundation for ensuring an independent and fair prosecution system.

She explained that the proposal would require extensive political debate in Parliament and sustained policy refinement.

“The establishment of a more independent authority, accompanied by political debate in Parliament, shows that our journey towards this reform requires extensive discussion and continuous refinement,” she said.

At a New Year’s special assembly earlier today, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim signalled that the government may also table a Bill to impose term limits on the prime minister this year.

He said all positions should be subject to term limits, including the prime minister’s, and that the government would table a Bill to cap the prime minister’s tenure at 10 years.