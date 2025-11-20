NOVEMBER 20 — Most Malaysians assume that treated water and everyday products are safe. But an emerging group of pollutants known as PFAS (Perfluoroalkyl dan Polyfluoroalkyl Substances), or “forever chemicals,” is raising new questions about water safety, long-term health, and even possible links to cancer.

These chemicals, used widely in non-stick cookware, fast-food packaging, cosmetics, waterproof clothing, firefighting foam, and electronics manufacturing, do not break down easily. They became popular because PFAS offer properties that manufacturers find extremely useful such as resistance to heat, oil, stains, and water, making products more durable, convenient, and long-lasting. But, once they enter the environment, they linger for decades, slowly accumulating in rivers, soil, seafood, and the human body.

Studies in Malaysia have already detected PFAS in rivers, sewage treatment plant effluents, groundwater near industrial zones, and certain fish and seafood samples. The concentrations detected so far are generally low, but the concern lies in persistent, silent accumulation. PFAS moves through the environment quietly and can remain in the bloodstream for years. International research suggests that chronic PFAS exposure may be linked to hormonal imbalance, thyroid disease, high cholesterol, weakened immunity, liver effects, fertility problems, and certain cancers.

Scientists believe this happens because PFAS can “stick” to proteins in our blood, allowing the chemicals to circulate around the body for long periods. Some PFAS can also imitate natural hormones especially those related to thyroid and reproductive health, confusing the body’s signalling system. Others interfere with the way our cells control cholesterol, inflammation, and immunity. In simple terms, PFAS disrupts the body’s internal communication and balance, creating small changes that build up slowly over time. These health issues do not emerge overnight; PFAS behaves like a slow-acting pollutant that gradually builds up in the body.

While Malaysia is still at an early stage of addressing this issue, many countries have already moved aggressively to regulate PFAS due to mounting global evidence. The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently set drinking water limits for several PFAS compounds at extremely low levels as low as 4 parts per trillion reflecting strong scientific consensuses that no amount of PFAS is truly “safe” in the long term.

The European Union is currently considering one of the world’s strictest proposals: a total ban on nearly all PFAS uses, except in essential industries. Countries like Australia, Canada, and Japan have introduced national guidelines or mandatory monitoring programmes. In the Nordic countries, PFAS has been declared a high-priority public health risk, prompting large-scale biomonitoring projects.

The writer argues that without firm PFAS limits and stronger oversight, Malaysia risks repeating global mistakes that led to billion-dollar contamination scandals abroad. — Unsplash pic

This global regulatory momentum highlights an uncomfortable reality: many nations are acting urgently while Malaysia still lacks specific PFAS limits in drinking water, food, or the environment. Adding to this concern, researchers at the Advanced Medical and Dental Institute (AMDI), Universiti Sains Malaysia, recently completed an unpublished pilot study comparing PFAS levels in breast cancer patients with healthy volunteers. Using high-resolution LC-MS/MS, the team analysed several PFAS compounds commonly reported worldwide. Preliminary results showed that certain PFAS compounds were consistently higher in breast cancer patients compared to healthy participants.

These findings are still undergoing validation, and the researchers emphasise that the study is small and cannot establish causation. However, the early pattern raises important questions about whether long-term PFAS exposure could be associated with biological processes in breast tissue or other cancer-related pathways among Malaysian women.

These early observations, combined with growing international regulatory pressure, show that Malaysia cannot afford to delay action. Establishing national PFAS standards, identifying industries that use or discharge these chemicals, strengthening laboratory testing capacity, and encouraging PFAS-free alternatives would greatly enhance environmental and public health protection.

Public awareness is equally crucial, as communities that understand the risks are better able to protect themselves. While Malaysia works toward national guidelines, individuals can take simple steps to reduce personal exposure. Replacing old or scratched non-stick cookware, reducing reliance on greasy fast-food packaging, selecting PFAS-free cosmetics when possible, filtering drinking water using activated carbon or reverse osmosis, and being cautious with waterproof or stain-resistant sprays can all help lower everyday contact with PFAS.

PFAS may be invisible, but their presence and potential impact in Malaysia is real. Around the world, regulators are responding urgently, driven by strong scientific evidence and rising public pressure. Malaysia has the advantage of acting early, before contamination becomes widespread.

We are already struggling with microplastics polluting our rivers, seafood, and even drinking water, do we really want PFAS to be the next “forever problem” added to our list? With informed choices, community awareness, and science-driven policy, we can still prevent these “forever chemicals” from becoming a forever burden for our country.

Chemical giants such as DuPont (USA) and 3M (USA) have been forced to pay massive settlements amounting to tens of billions after PFAS contamination was linked to cancer and polluted drinking water. Firefighters globally have also taken legal action over PFAS-laden firefighting foam.

Malaysia has not faced these lawsuits yet, but without action, it may only be a matter of time.

*Mohd Yusmaidie Aziz is a Senior Lecturer in the Department of Toxicology at the Advanced Medical & Dental Institute, Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM), and may be reached at [email protected]

**This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.