NOVEMBER 17 — Malaysia is about to become an ageing nation. According to population projections, by 2030, people aged 60 and above will represent at least 15 per cent of the population.

This ageing trend is not only a social concern; it is also a national and economic issue that needs to be addressed with urgency.

One of the most meaningful steps the country can take is to invest in the right kind of elderly care facilities.

Such investment is not just about constructing buildings, but about laying the foundation for a sustainable support system for an ageing society.

As our population grows older, the demand for healthcare, daily assistance, and emotional support will increase steadily.

Without proper planning and infrastructure, we risk leaving our seniors vulnerable and neglected.

Investing in elderly care facilities ensures that they receive the dignity, health support, and quality of life they deserve in their later years.

These facilities can also serve as a point of stability for families who are already juggling multiple responsibilities.

One of the clearest reasons why Malaysia needs to take this seriously is the changing social trend within families.

Modern women are increasingly joining the workforce and pursuing higher education.

This means the traditional expectation that daughters or daughters-in-law will stay home to care for ageing parents is becoming less realistic.

With both spouses working full-time to meet the rising cost of living, the time and energy required for full-time home care are no longer guaranteed.

Adding to this, Malaysia’s fertility rate has been decreasing. Many families today have only one or two children, and when these children grow up, the responsibility of caring for ageing parents falls on fewer shoulders.

This creates emotional, financial, and physical pressure on caregivers.

Without proper elderly care support systems, both the caregivers and the elderly may suffer. Issues such as caregiver burnout, emotional distress, and even elder neglect can emerge when families are left to cope entirely on their own.

From an economic perspective, investment in elderly care centres can also contribute positively to the country. It has the potential to create new job opportunities and even new industries.

Malaysia will require more trained geriatric nurses, care assistants, physiotherapists, counsellors, and administrators.

At the same time, the integration of technology into elderly care can open doors for innovation.

Health monitoring devices, telemedicine services, and digital platforms for caregiver coordination can improve the quality of care while stimulating growth in the digital economy.

In other words, this is not only a social investment but an economic one as well.

Another important reason for investing in elderly care is to ensure fair and equal access to healthcare for older Malaysians.

Not all elderly individuals have children who are financially or physically able to care for them.

Some families simply cannot afford private home-care services or specialised medical support.

State-funded or subsidised elderly care centres can act as a much-needed safety net for vulnerable groups, especially those from lower-income backgrounds.

This ensures that no elderly person is left behind simply because of financial constraints.

Culturally, Malaysians often speak proudly of our strong family values and respect for ageing parents.

However, respect cannot be expressed solely through words or promises. It must be reflected through policies, institutions, and systems that genuinely safeguard the wellbeing of older people.

By investing in elderly care, Malaysia demonstrates that it does not take its ageing population for granted, and that it values their lifelong contributions to society.

Looking ahead, elderly care should not be viewed only as a reactive measure. It can be a form of investment in national strength.

Older people who are well cared for can still play meaningful roles in society. Many can contribute through volunteering, mentoring, or even taking up part-time work.

With the right facilities and support, they do not need to be seen as a burden.

Instead, they can remain productive members of a multi-generational Malaysia. Their knowledge, experience, and values are assets that should not be overlooked.

In short, Malaysia cannot afford to wait until the ageing crisis becomes unmanageable.

The demographic shift is already happening. Investing in elderly care facilities is a wise, compassionate, and strategic decision.

It protects the well-being of our seniors, supports working families, creates economic opportunities, and strengthens the values we claim to uphold as a society.

As we build the future, we must not forget those who built the past. They deserve not only our gratitude, but a system that truly cares for them.

* Muhammad Aiman Ahmad Suhaimy is a final year undergraduate student of physics at the Faculty of Science, Universiti Malaya. He can be reached at [email protected]

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.