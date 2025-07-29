JULY 29 — The Quran says: “O believers, let not any people ridicule other people, for they may be better than them.” (Surah al-Hujurat, verse 11)

The verse clearly warns the believers not to ridicule or mock others — “la yaskhar”.

The word “yaskhar” comes from the root word “sakhara”. According to Tafsir al-Mizan (exegesis of the Quran) the word “sakhara” is often translated as mocking — that is, to say something which degrades someone and puts him or her down.

It could be verbal or a subtle indication or could even be imitation. The aim is to ridicule and make others laugh at the person.

The exegesis explains the reason and wisdom of the prohibition as follows:

“From the tone of the verse, we understand that the reason for the prohibition is that the person being ridiculed might be superior in God’s eyes than the person doing the ridiculing.”

The verse should remind the believers of the seriousness of mocking others.

