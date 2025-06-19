JUNE 19 — In the quiet townships of Pahang, something remarkable is happening beneath the still surface of fish ponds. Where once farmers relied entirely on manual labour to clean water and monitor quality, a new innovation is gliding across the pond — powered not by fuel, but by the sun.

This is AquaRover — a solar-powered robotic water cleaner developed by a research team at Universiti Malaya (UM), led by Dr Archina Buthiyappan, a senior lecturer and researcher with a passion for merging technology with sustainability.

Designed to help fish farmers manage water quality more efficiently, the robot is not only making waves in aquaculture but also contributing to Malaysia’s broader food security and green technology agenda.

“Our aim was to solve multiple pain points at once — water quality, labour shortages, operational costs — all while keeping sustainability at the core,” says Dr Archina. “AquaRover was born from that ambition.”

Dr Archina with students of SMK Methodist ACS Klang.

The floating innovation

Aquaculture plays a vital role in Malaysia’s food supply chain. But fish farmers have long struggled with recurring challenges: polluted water, algae blooms, disease outbreaks, and the rising cost of manpower.

After engaging directly with fish farmers on the ground, Dr Archina and her team began designing a solution tailored to their daily realities.

The result was a floating robot capable of autonomously cleaning pond surfaces by removing organic waste, algae, and leftover feed.

Unlike traditional fuel-powered machines, AquaRover runs on solar energy — offering a greener, cost-saving alternative. But it doesn’t just clean.

Equipped with high-precision sensors, AquaRover also monitors critical water parameters such as pH, temperature, and ammonia levels.

This real-time data allows farmers to take early action to prevent disease, reduce fish stress, and optimise feeding schedules — all of which translate into healthier fish and higher yields.

Backed by RM222,000 in funding from the Komuniti@UniMADANI grant under the Ministry of Finance, the AquaRover prototype was put to the test at several hatcheries in Pahang.

The results were immediate and striking. Farmers reported clearer pond water, improved fish growth, and fewer disease incidents. Feed conversion rates improved, allowing farmers to use less feed for better output.

The reduction in manual cleaning not only saved time and cost, but also lessened the physical burden on workers.

“When the farmers saw how much clearer the water became — and how consistent the sensor readings were — the trust grew quickly,” explains Dr Archina. “We also made design adjustments based on their feedback. This wasn’t built in a lab bubble — it was shaped by the community.”

The AquaRover prototype was put to the test at several hatcheries in Pahang.

From hatcheries to classrooms and beyond

Beyond commercial application, the project has also found a place in education. As part of a wider outreach initiative, the team brought AquaRover to secondary schools in Selangor, using it as a real-world teaching tool to spark interest in science, robotics, and environmental stewardship.

Students from SMK Bandar Baru Sungai Long and SMK Methodist ACS in Klang were introduced to the technology through hands-on demonstrations.

They learned how robotics, sustainability, and agriculture can come together to solve real-world challenges — planting seeds of curiosity that may one day grow into careers in STEM and innovation.

The success of AquaRover has caught the attention of government agencies and industry players alike. With growing concern over climate change, food security, and rural livelihoods, this solar-powered robot offers a rare combination of high-tech precision and practical value.

Dr Archina believes that the true impact of AquaRover extends beyond the ponds of Pahang. “What we’re building is not just a robot — but a new mindset for how we approach agriculture in a warming world. Clean energy, smart systems, and local input must go hand in hand.”

As Malaysia looks to future-proof its agricultural sector, innovations like AquaRover offer a compelling glimpse of what’s possible when research is grounded in community needs and driven by sustainable thinking.

* Nuradila Zahirah Mohd Azmi is a postgraduate researcher at the Faculty of Science, Universiti Malaya. Further details about the innovation may be acquired from Dr Archina Buthiyappan via email at [email protected]

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.