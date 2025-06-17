JUNE 17 — Kuala Lumpur International Airport’s (KLIA) long-awaited Aerotrain is finally nearing its return to service.

According to news reports, Transport Minister Anthony Loke also recently hinted that the system is likely to be operational soon.

As a frequent flyer who uses KLIA, including on several occasions in May, this news felt like a milestone, and a timely moment to take stock of the progress made and where more can still be done.

The changes are easy to see.

The airport now looks fresher, with bright new decor and a lively mix of international brands and local favourites.

Signage is clearer and more user friendly, even for first-time visitors. Self-service kiosks and biometric gates have started reducing queues, and flight information screens are now more reliable.

Behind the scenes, vital infrastructure work is underway. Besides the resumption of the Aerotrain service, baggage handling upgrades to reduce delays are said to be also in the works.

Sustainability efforts such as energy-saving lighting and greener water systems are also taking shape.

Recently, I also noticed that there are now mobile paramedics in the airport. This will certainly boost response time during emergencies.

All these are positive steps, but frequent flyers and Malaysians still hope for more.

We need faster immigration clearance, more rest areas and lounges for all travellers, and better pricing in shops and restaurants. Improved integration with public transport, such as the ERL and shuttle buses, would also make travel smoother.

Just as important is the human touch. Friendly and multilingual staff can truly help KLIA stand out from the crowd.

Bringing KLIA to the next level will require strong coordination across all parties involved, from airport operators to government agencies and investors.

The recently formed Gateway Development Alliance, which brings together Khazanah Nasional and EPF as key stakeholders, offers an opportunity to drive long-term improvements with a clear national interest in mind.

With the right leadership and continued focus, KLIA can aspire to be more than just an airport. It can become a national symbol of excellence, hospitality, and ambition.

KLIA has laid a solid foundation. With continued focus and collaboration, it can grow into a source of pride for Malaysia and a world-class gateway for visitors.

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.





