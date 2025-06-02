JUNE 2 — In Malaysia many industries handle and use chemicals in their everyday operations.

The hazards of the chemicals used vary remarkably from less hazardous like our household chemicals to very hazardous chemicals that could cause irreversible long-term health effects.

Some examples of these effects include acute symptoms like skin irritation, and eye irritation, while some cause chronic conditions like asthma, cancer, neurological disorders, and reproductive problems.

The Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) enacted the Use and Standards of Exposure of Chemicals Hazardous to Health (USECHH) Regulation 2000 governing the use of chemicals in the workplace.

The law requires employers to provide information about the identities and hazards of the chemicals used in their workplace.

DOSH also has the regulation Classification, Labelling and Safety Data Sheet of Hazardous Chemicals) Regulations 2013 (CLASS 2013) which requires employers using hazardous chemicals to ensure they are properly labelled and their safety data sheets are accessible to workers.

The workers must be trained to handle the chemicals correctly. The training for workers must also include information on the hazards of the chemicals and the measures to protect themselves

Chemical manufacturers and importers are required to classify their chemicals appropriately, and prepare labels and safety data sheets complying with CLASS 2013 regulations.

A file picture of workers from Kualiti Alam conducting checks on chemical drums in Kuala Selangor. — Bernama pic

Exposure to chemicals is preventable. Without adequate controls on chemical exposure, workers could suffer long-term health effects.

Many health effects from chemical exposures manifest years after exposure. The delay between the exposure and the appearance of health effects is called the latency period.

The latency period can vary significantly depending on the chemical, the nature of the exposure, and individual susceptibility.

Due to the long latency periods associated with chronic diseases of hazardous chemicals, USECHH 2000 regulation requires employers to send their workers for medical surveillance.

The law also requires employers to maintain detailed records of workplace exposures for at least 30 years.

This is because occupational cancers, like mesothelioma, can have latency periods between 10 to 40 years or even longer.

Hazardous chemicals come in several physical forms like liquid, gas, solid and vapour.

Exposure can occur through four routes, depending on the form of the substance: inhalation; skin or eye absorption, and ingestion.

Employers have responsibilities to minimise workers’ exposure by adopting the appropriate exposure controls.

In summary, chemical exposure in the workplace can pose significant health risks, ranging from immediate symptoms to chronic conditions.

Proper prevention measures, and training, are essential to protect workers from the adverse effects of chemicals.

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail