APRIL 25 — Recent suggestions to change the name Keretapi Tanah Melayu (KTM) because it is supposedly “obsolete” have triggered a lot of discussion. The claim is that the name no longer fits with the image of a modern and inclusive Malaysia. But this kind of proposal brings up a bigger question — if KTM, a name in our national language and one that carries deep historical significance, is considered outdated, what about the many towns and places in Malaysia that still carry the names of colonial officers and British royalty?

Keretapi Tanah Melayu is not a colonial name. It is rooted in our own history, unlike George Town—named after King George III—or Port Dickson, Fraser’s Hill, Cameron Highlands, and Butterworth, which were named during the British colonial era. KTM represents a local and national identity. It reflects the spirit of a growing Malaya that eventually became an independent nation. Saying that Tanah Melayu is no longer relevant is to overlook the long journey of this land and its people.

Some people feel that Tanah Melayu sounds exclusive and does not reflect the multicultural nature of Malaysia today. But actually, Tanah Melayu refers to the historical and geographical reality of the Malay Peninsula—it’s not a statement to exclude anyone. Historically, Tanah Melayu simply means Land of the Malays—what’s wrong with acknowledging that fact? Just as Thailand is the land of the Thais, and China the land of the Chinese, it is perfectly natural for the Malay Peninsula to be referred to by its historical identity. That does not mean there is no room for others; it just reflects the roots of the land.

What’s ironic is the reaction we see when people try to change colonial names. Take George Town, for example. When there was a suggestion to rename it Tanjung Penaga, which was the original name of the area, many of the same people who support changing KTM were quick to criticise. Some said it would “erase history” or “confuse tourists”, even though the name George Town itself came from colonial rule. The irony is hard to miss—a colonial name is defended strongly, while a local, historical name like KTM is seen as outdated. This kind of double standard is quite hard to understand.

If we are serious about decolonisation or rebranding our national identity, then we should start by reviewing names that clearly came from colonial times. Why are names like George Town and Butterworth still around in post-independence Malaysia? Why haven’t places like Fraser’s Hill and Cameron Highlands been renamed to reflect our local heritage and identity? If the goal is to move past old identities, then surely colonial names should be the first to go—not a name like KTM that comes from our own language and culture.

To the author, ‘Keretapi Tanah Melayu’ is not a colonial name as it is rooted in the history of Malaysia and the national language. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Names are not just for convenience—they carry meaning. Keretapi Tanah Melayu brings back memories, a sense of belonging, and national pride. It’s a living symbol of our past, and one that has grown together with us as a nation. Changing it is not really progress—it’s more like forgetting who we are.

In the end, let’s not be too quick to throw away our own identity just to look “modern”. If KTM needs to go because it’s seen as old-fashioned, then we should be fair and apply the same logic to all names—especially those left behind by colonial rule. Otherwise, we might end up protecting the names of our colonisers while slowly erasing our own.

* Associate Professor Dr Mohd Hazmi Mohd Rusli is a senior lecturer at Faculty of Syariah and Law, Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.