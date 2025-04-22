APRIL 22 — Nestled in Malaysia’s lush rainforests is a true gem – the Malayan tapir (Tapirus indicus). It is the largest of the five extant tapir species, and the only one native to Asia. It has a large, flexible proboscis, which it uses to grasp vegetation.

The species’ characteristic black and white colouration is thought to help break up its outline in the dense forest undergrowth, aiding in camouflage, a survival mechanism that is becoming increasingly useless as its habitat disappears. Its solitary nature and nocturnal habits make it difficult to study, contributing to gaps in our understanding of its behaviours and needs.

This gentle creature is a symbol of the incredible biodiversity that thrives across the country. Despite its unique status and ecological importance, the Malayan tapir is disappearing before our very eyes. The Malayan tapir is officially listed as Endangered on the IUCN Red List. Fewer than 2,500 mature individuals are estimated to remain in the wild, and that number is declining fast.

The culprits are painfully familiar: deforestation for palm oil and timber, infrastructure expansion, and land conversion. As forests are cleared and fragmented, tapirs are forced into human-dominated landscapes, where they are killed in road accidents or poached. In 2023 alone, official records indicate that at least ten tapirs were killed on Malaysian roads, a figure that likely underrepresents the true toll. These animals are often struck while attempting to cross highways that now cut directly through their territories.

The ecological consequences of the tapir’s decline are significant. As a keystone species, the Malayan tapir plays a critical role in maintaining forest health by dispersing seeds over large areas, thereby aiding in forest regeneration. Its disappearance would accelerate forest degradation, threatening biodiversity and weakening natural defences against floods, droughts, and climate change.

The Malayan tapir is the largest of the five extant tapir species. — Picture from Unsplash/Jeffrey Hamilton

Malaysia is a signatory to international conservation agreements, including the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity, and has outlined its national commitments in documents such as the National Policy on Biological Diversity 2022-2030 and the Malaysia Policy on Forestry 2021, as well as laws such as the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010. Yet, these laws and policies remain insufficient to protect this gentle giant. Fragmented protected areas, insufficient ecological connectivity, and weak monitoring mechanisms continue to undermine conservation goals.

What is urgently needed is coordinated, science-based action. Forest reserves must be expanded and effectively connected to enable viable wildlife populations. Road networks in ecological hotspots must incorporate mitigation measures such as wildlife crossings and fencing. Local communities must be empowered and incentivised to participate in conservation efforts, and the public must be better informed about the tapir’s plight.

Saving the Malayan tapir is not simply about preserving one species, it is a litmus test for Malaysia’s commitment to environmental stewardship. It is about whether we are prepared to act decisively to protect our natural heritage before it vanishes. Time is running out. If urgent measures are not taken, the Malayan tapir may follow the path of extinction, not because we lacked the knowledge to prevent it, but because we failed to act when it mattered most.

* The author is the Deputy Executive Director at Universiti Malaya Centre of Leadership and Professional Development (UM LEAD), and Senior Lecturer at the Faculty of Law, Universiti Malaya.

* This is the personal opinion of the writers or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.