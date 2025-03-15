MARCH 15 — I was reading the story of a centuries-old wakaf as the media reported the launch of MARA Madani wakaf or waqaf endowment fund by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

The fund is aimed at empowering the Bumiputera and Malay agenda in education and entrepreneurship development.

The story is the story of Bi-ir Rumah, also known as Bi-ir Uthman bin Affan, a close companion of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) and the third caliph. Bi-ir (بئر) is well in Arabic.

There was a well in a part of Madinah which belonged to a Jew. It was the only source of water in that part, and the Jew charged Muslims exorbitant amounts for the water. Uthman, who was to become the third caliph, offered to buy the well, but the Jew refused.

Uthman then proposed to buy half of the well, with an agreement that each would fetch on alternate days. The Jew knew Uthman as a clever businessman and was flattered to have him as a business partner, thinking that this would increase his sales.

The exact opposite happened – no one bought water from him again.

Uthman’s deal) opened the well for the people to fetch water as they wanted. The people would fetch two days’ supply on his day and ignore the Jew’s day.

Despondent, the Jew offered Uthman the other half, which Uthman reportedly bought for 20,000 dirhams.

A few years later, a companion offered to buy up the well from Uthman. He refused, saying that he had been offered much more. The man kept increasing his offer, and Uthman kept refusing on the ground that he had been offered much more. Baffled, the man asked him who had offered so much, and how much had been offered.

Uthman said, “Allah has offered ten times the reward for charity given to Muslims.”

The well was kept for the free use of Muslims, up to and after the death of the third caliph.

During the Umayyad dynasty, the well and the surrounding ground, which was still nominally in the name of Uthman since it was charitable and not inherited, were kept for free use by Muslims.

Date palms grew on the grounds and grew numerous over the time. The dates were also harvested and given to charity in the name of Usman bin Affan. This continued during the time of the Abbasid period and later.

In the present history of Saudi Arabia, the decision was made to organise it into a modern plantation. The money was divided into two parts, half to be given in charity, mainly to widows and orphans, the other half to be reinvested.

It continues until today. A bank account exists in the name of Usman bin Affan, from which half of all monies gained from the plantation are remitted, while the other half is still being given out as charity.

Out of this money, an amount was invested into purchasing land around the Prophet’s mosque, Masjid an Nabawi in Madinah. This was developed into a hotel and accommodation for visitors to the mosque, and as per arrangement, half the income was also given out as charity, while half is being remitted to the account to be reinvested.

Disbursements from this charity amount to SR 50 million monthly.

It is a simple story of a simple act of dedicating a property for the benefit of a community and a people that has lasted for centuries.

Now, it is interesting that Anwar should speak on urban renewal at the launch of MARA Madani wakaf endowment.

The prime minister spoke against unfounded claims, among others, that Malay reserve land would be used for urban redevelopment.

“The Malays living in flats built in the 1960s are among the poorest, so we considered redevelopment but were hindered by existing laws.

“The Malay reserve land remains as it is. The [proposed] legislation simply ensures Malays living in cities do not continue to endure squalid conditions.

“What is the point of talking about Malay issues when we still have Malays living in such conditions?” Anwar said in his speech at the launch.

It so happened that Anwar’s speech was reported hours after my Criticism against urban renewal projects must take into account contextual realities which shares the argument that urban renewal does not necessarily lead to gentrification – the eviction, displacement, and homelessness of the originally community.

Urban renewal can be socially oriented and supported by the local community. An urban renewal project can be undertaken to redevelop old and deteriorated neighbourhoods for a better life for the community, irrespective of race.

So here’s my two-cents: Urban renewal in the country can be imbued with the underlying principle of wakaf – that is, to benefit the community and the people at large.

Perhaps a new term can be coined – “wakafication” in urban renewal. It can be defined as urban renewal which aims to redevelop and revitalise deteriorating areas through government-led projects for a better life for the community and the people at large.

Food for thought for the Madani government.

*This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.