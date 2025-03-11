MARCH 11 — Ramadan is a time for Muslims to foster gratitude, self-discipline, and moral integrity, making it a transformative period for self-improvement. As we reflect on our spiritual and moral responsibilities, we should also consider our financial and environmental footprint.

One of the most overlooked consequences of Ramadan is the surge in food waste and single-use plastics. Lavish iftar spreads, overproduction at Ramadan bazaars, and excessive packaging contribute not only to environmental degradation but also to unnecessary expenses for households, businesses, and local councils managing waste disposal. According to the Solid Waste Management and Public Cleansing Corporation (SWCorp), food waste in Malaysia increases by up to 21 per cent every Ramadan, with nearly 9,000 tonnes of food discarded daily. This waste translates into millions of ringgit lost — money that could have been better allocated to more meaningful causes, such as charity or investment in sustainable alternatives.

Sustainability starts at home, and even small changes can lead to significant financial savings. By planning meals in advance, families can avoid impulse purchases and reduce food wastage, ultimately lowering their grocery bills. Cooking in moderation ensures that every dish is consumed, eliminating unnecessary spending on excess food. Buying in bulk can also be cost-efficient, but only when done wisely. Families can pool purchases with neighbours or donate surplus to those in need, turning waste prevention into a meaningful act of sadaqah. Instead of discarding leftovers, repurposing them into new meals, such as using extra rice from iftar for nasi goreng at sahur, is both economical and sustainable. These habits not only reflect the Islamic principle of moderation but also reduce financial strain on households.

Food packaging make up most of our waste. — Unsplash pic

Single-use plastics remain a major environmental and economic issue in Malaysia, with landfills struggling to keep up with disposal demands. Many households and food vendors rely on disposable plates, plastic bags, and cups for convenience, yet the long-term financial cost of plastic waste management falls back on taxpayers. Bringing reusable containers to Ramadan bazaars eliminates the need for disposable packaging, and some vendors may even offer discounts to customers who bring their own. Using reusable water bottles and cloth bags reduces spending on single-use plastic alternatives while reflecting the Islamic value of trusteeship in protecting the environment. Supporting local markets and farmers also minimises plastic packaging and helps strengthen the local economy, making it both a cost-effective and environmentally friendly choice.

Beyond personal actions, institutions and businesses play a crucial role in reducing waste. For businesses, especially those in the food industry, embracing sustainability is not just an ethical decision — it makes financial sense. Many companies are now integrating Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices into their operations, with waste reduction being a key component. The Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation (MGTC) reported that 65 per cent of surveyed households expressed a willingness to reduce single-use plastics during Ramadan. Forward-thinking businesses can capitalise on this trend by offering discounts to customers who bring reusable containers, reducing costs while enhancing brand loyalty.

Local governments and policymakers also have a responsibility to promote sustainable practices. Some municipal councils have already taken steps by encouraging traders at Ramadan bazaars to adopt biodegradable packaging or incentivising waste reduction initiatives. Expanding such efforts nationwide could make a significant impact on reducing landfill waste and lowering public expenditure on waste management. Additionally, banks and financial institutions can introduce green financing options for small businesses that adopt environmentally friendly packaging or waste management solutions, aligning economic incentives with sustainability goals.

The beauty of sustainable Ramadan practices lies in their scalability. What starts as a small change in one household can ripple across communities, creating a wave of positive impact. Imagine if every Malaysian family reduced their food waste by just 10 per cent or switched to reusable containers for iftar. The cumulative effect would be staggering — not just for the environment but also for the economy.

There are already inspiring initiatives making a difference. Campaigns such as “Value Food, No Waste” and “MYSaveFood” have helped raise awareness about food waste reduction, while apps like Food Aid Foundation and ReMeal assist in redistributing surplus food to those in need. A study by SWCorp Malaysia revealed that such initiatives helped redistribute over 10 tonnes of excess food during Ramadan in 2023, significantly reducing landfill waste. Additionally, reports indicate that communities adopting zero-waste Ramadan practices have seen long-term cost reductions in household spending.

These efforts demonstrate that small, intentional changes at the household level can lead to significant environmental benefits. By incorporating sustainable practices into our daily routines, we not only protect the environment but also contribute to a more financially responsible society. Households that embrace mindful consumption and businesses that prioritise sustainable operations ultimately help build a stronger economic framework where resources are used efficiently and waste is minimised.

As responsible consumers and financial decision-makers, we have the power to make a difference. This Ramadan, let’s pledge to be mindful of our spending, reduce unnecessary waste, and support sustainable choices. Start small by planning meals, cutting down on plastic usage, or contributing to sustainability-focused charities. By doing so, we honour the spirit of the holy month while building a more sustainable and financially responsible future. Indeed, Ramadan is not just a time for spiritual renewal but also an opportunity to cultivate habits that benefit both our communities and the planet for generations to come.

* Dr Dalilawati is a senior lecturer at the Department of Accounting, Faculty of Business and Economics, Universiti Malaya, and may be reached at [email protected]

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.