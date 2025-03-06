MARCH 6 — The new school term has begun. Parents across the country have packed their children’s school bags, ironed crisp uniforms, and sent them off with nervous smiles. For those with a child entering Year 1, the first-day jitters are real. Will she make friends? Will she find her way to the canteen? Will she cry when I leave?

Or worse, will I cry when I leave?

I don’t have a child starting school this year, but I understand the anxiety. It’s natural. You’ve spent years being the centre of their world, ensuring their safety, wiping their tears, and celebrating their smallest victories. And now, you’re expected to let them go, to entrust them to teachers, to new experiences, to the unpredictable rhythm of life.

But here’s the thing: that’s exactly the point of sending them to school. It’s not just for them. It’s for you too. Omar Khayyam wrote in The Rubaiyat:

‘Tis but a Tent where takes his one day’s rest

A Sultan to the realm of Death addrest;

The Sultan rises, and the dark Ferrash

Strikes, and prepares it for another Guest.

This verse reminds us that life is fleeting, constantly shifting, and nothing truly belongs to us — not even the people we love. Just as a sultan must leave his tent behind, we too must learn to let go, trusting that each phase of life has its purpose.

Let them go and see them soar. — Unsplash pic

The journey of parenthood — and life, really — is one of constant letting go. We guide, we prepare, we hold their hands, but at every stage, we must loosen our grip. Not because we want to, but because we have to. The act of stepping back is what allows them to step forward. And in that process, we grow too.

Think about it. The first time your child took a wobbly step, you resisted the urge to hold them up the whole time. You cheered them on even as they stumbled. When they insisted on feeding themselves, you watched the mess unfold, knowing that one day, they’d get it right. When they asked to ride a bike without training wheels, you let go — and watched as they found their balance.

Letting go is a muscle we all must exercise, not just in parenting, but in life. It’s what allows us to grow into new versions of ourselves.

Of course, there will be worries. The world can be unpredictable. But think about your own childhood. Your parents didn’t watch your every move (they probably didn’t have the luxury of WhatsApp class groups or live school updates). Yet, you figured things out. You made mistakes. You learned. And in doing so, you became the person you are today.

Sometimes, in our desire to protect, we forget that life itself is the best teacher. There are lessons that can only be learned through experience — through getting lost and finding the way back, through falling and standing up again, through failing and trying once more.

This isn’t just about children. It’s about us, too. Learning to let go is not just a parental responsibility; it’s a life skill. It prepares us for the countless goodbyes we will face — some small, like the first day of school, and some much bigger. The more we practice, the more we realize that letting go isn’t about loss. It’s about trust. Trust in our children, trust in the journey, trust in ourselves.

So, to the parents standing outside school gates, peeking through windows, checking their phones for updates — breathe. You’ve done your part. Now, let them do theirs. Let them explore, make mistakes, and find their way. Let them discover their strengths in places you can’t see. Because letting go isn’t just about them.

It’s about you, too.

* Ir Dr Nahrizul Adib Kadri is a professor of biomedical engineering and the Principal of Ibnu Sina Residential College, Universiti Malaya. He may be reached at [email protected]

