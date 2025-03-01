MARCH 1 – The Federation of Private Medical Practitioners Associations, Malaysia (FPMPAM) expresses deep disappointment with the outcome of the recent advocacy session on the mandatory price display for GP clinics, chaired by the Minister of Health. While the session was intended to clarify the government’s stance, it instead exposed serious gaps in policy justification and failed to address the legitimate concerns of general practitioners (GPs).

The meeting, attended by GPs, representatives from the Malaysian Pharmacists Society, allied health groups, consumer associations, and private hospital groups, was meant to facilitate dialogue. However, when Dr. Chang from FPMPAM questioned the Anti-Profiteering Agency representative on the definition of ‘unreasonable profits’ and the legal basis for MOH falling under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Domestic Trade, the response was vague and failed to provide any clear justification. The overwhelming support from the audience highlighted the widespread dissatisfaction among medical professionals.

Other key concerns were raised, including the Malaysian Medical Association’s (MMA) insistence that any discussion on price display must first address the 33-year stagnation of GP consultation fees under Schedule 7. The President of PERDIM further emphasised the impracticality of enforcing price display, especially given the complex pricing structures involving Third-Party Administrators (TPAs) versus cash-paying patients.

File photo of Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad. The minister recently held an advocacy session on mandatory price display for GP clinics. — Picture by Farhan Najib

Recognising the strong opposition, the Minister of Health announced that Schedule 7 would be presented to the Cabinet for review and that the enforcement of price display would be postponed until this matter was resolved. While this announcement was met with temporary relief by the participants, FPMPAM remains concerned that the trade-off between a Schedule 7 review and the imposition of price display ultimately serves the agenda of those advocating for Dispensing Separation.

FPMPAM firmly believes that the imposition of price display on GP clinics is both inappropriate and detrimental to the sustainability of private primary care. The application of the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act (AKHAP) 2011 to healthcare services is fundamentally flawed, as medical practice is governed under the Private Healthcare Facilities and Services Act (PHFSA) 1998. This creates a dangerous precedent where two conflicting laws dictate pricing regulations for medical services, leading to overregulation and confusion.

Given the lack of satisfactory responses and the ongoing threats to the viability of GP clinics, FPMPAM maintains that a judicial review remains a necessary course of action. However, we also advocate for a multi-pronged strategy, combining legal challenges, legislative lobbying, professional solidarity, and public awareness campaigns to counteract this policy effectively. We urge the Ministry of Health to engage in genuine consultation with stakeholders before implementing any regulatory changes that could further destabilise the private primary care sector. Healthcare policies must prioritise patient care over bureaucratic overreach.

FPMPAM remains committed to defending the rights of private GPs and ensuring that independent medical practice remains viable for the benefit of patients and the broader healthcare ecosystem.

* Dr Shanmuganathan TV Ganeson is the president of Federation of Private Medical Practitioners Associations Malaysia

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.