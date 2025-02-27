FEBRUARY 27 — Picture this: a child sits at a table, staring at a single marshmallow. A researcher explains the rules: “You can eat this now, or if you wait 15 minutes, you’ll get two marshmallows instead.”

The child fidgets, looks away, and even tries to distract themselves, but the temptation is real. Will they give in to the immediate pleasure or hold out for the greater reward?

This, of course, is the famous marshmallow experiment, published in 1970 by Stanford University psychologist Walter Mischel. The study wasn’t just about sweets; it was about self-control.

Years later, in separate analyses done in 1989, 1990, 2000, and 2013, researchers found that the children who waited for the second marshmallow tended to have better life outcomes — higher academic achievement, healthier lifestyles, and even greater career success.

The lesson? Delayed gratification — the ability to resist immediate rewards for greater long-term benefits — is a skill that pays dividends far beyond childhood.

But let’s be honest: in a world of instant noodles, next-day delivery, and endless scrolling, waiting feels almost unnatural, unacceptable.

We’re hardwired to seek quick fixes and instant results. Why save when you can spend? Why study when you can binge-watch? Why wait for a home-cooked meal when fast food is just a tap away?

The problem isn’t just about convenience; it’s about mindset. As Sun Tzu wrote in The Art of War, “The wise warrior avoids the battle until the victory is certain.”

In other words, success often comes not from rushing into action but from waiting for the right moment, preparing thoroughly, and choosing the path that leads to lasting victory.

And delayed gratification isn’t just about money or career success; it’s about life itself.

Think about the relationships we nurture. A strong friendship or marriage isn’t built in a day but through years of trust, understanding, and multiple episodes of ups-and-downs.

The same goes for our health. You might think calories are still calories, wherever it may came from, it can certainly come back out; but you can’t undo years of unhealthy habits with a single workout or diet. Real change takes time, effort, and, yes, patience.

So, why is it so hard to wait? The answer lies in our brains. The prefrontal cortex, responsible for decision-making and self-control, often battles with the limbic system, which craves immediate rewards.

It’s a constant tug-of-war between what we want now and what we know is better for us in the long run.

But here’s the good news: self-control is like a muscle. The more you exercise it, the stronger it becomes.

Start small. Maybe it’s resisting the urge to check your phone during dinner or saving a portion of your salary instead of splurging on the latest gadget.

Each small act of patience strengthens your ability to delay gratification, making it easier to tackle bigger challenges.

Consider the story of Khaled Hosseini, the author of 2003 novel about growing up in Afghanistan, The Kite Runner.

Before his debut novel became a global sensation, Hosseini was a practising doctor with no formal training in writing.

He could have stayed in his comfort zone, focusing solely on his medical career. But he didn’t. Instead, he spent years crafting his story, pouring his heart into a tale that would eventually touch millions of readers worldwide.

The book eventually stayed on the New York Times Bestseller List for more than a hundred weeks! His patience and dedication paid off in ways he could never have imagined.

Hosseini’s journey reminds us that delayed gratification isn’t just about waiting; it’s about working toward something meaningful.

It’s about planting seeds and trusting that, with time and care, they’ll grow into something extraordinary.

So, how can we apply this principle to our own lives? Start by identifying one area where you can practice patience this week.

Maybe it’s resisting the urge to interrupt during a conversation, giving yourself time to think before responding.

Or perhaps it’s setting aside a small amount of money each day for a future goal, like a dream vacation or a new skill you want to learn.

Track your progress. Notice how it feels to resist the immediate urge and focus on the bigger picture.

You might find that the act of waiting itself becomes rewarding, a reminder of your ability to choose long-term fulfilment over short-term pleasure.

So, the next time you’re tempted to take the easy way out, remember the marshmallow experiment.

Remember Sun Tzu’s wise warrior. And ask yourself: What’s the greater reward I’m working toward again?

Because in the end, life isn’t, and will never be, about how quickly we can grab the marshmallow. It’s about how we choose to wait for the second one.

Always.

* Ir Dr Nahrizul Adib Kadri is a professor of biomedical engineering and the Principal of Ibnu Sina Residential College, Universiti Malaya. He may be reached at [email protected]

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.



