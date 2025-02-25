FEBRUARY 25 — As we reflect on the importance of social etiquette in today’s digital age, we are reminded of a crucial role that parents play in shaping their children’s communication skills.

In my opinion, parents should set good examples by demonstrating politeness and respect when interacting with others, particularly on social media and other platforms.

Growing up, I observed how my parents handled conversations with friends, family, and even strangers. Their kindness and courtesy left a lasting impression on me. Now, as an adult navigating various social platforms and group chats myself, I realize how essential it is for parents to model respectful behaviour online.

Social media has become an integral part of our lives. It provides a platform where we can express ourselves freely but also exposes us to potential pitfalls such as cyberbullying or misunderstandings due to misinterpreted messages.

Similarly, school WhatsApp or Telegram groups are common spaces where parents interact with teachers and other families regarding school-related matters. These environments require careful consideration of the words we choose.

When parents show respect and politeness in these digital spaces, they send a powerful message to their children about how empathy and compassion are vital in communication especially when the communication was between parents and teachers.

Children learn by observing their surroundings; if they see their parents being considerate online or offline, they are more likely to adopt similar behaviours themselves.

Men pose with smartphones in front of displayed Whatsapp logo in this illustration September 14, 2017. - Reuters pic

Moreover, setting good examples helps children develop mindfulness when talking to others. They learn that words have consequences; both positive and negative, and that choosing them thoughtfully can build stronger relationships or resolve conflicts more effectively.

As parents, our role is not to dictate how our children behave, but to guide them with respect and understanding. By modeling kindness and empathy, we empower our children to make thoughtful choices and develop their own sense of responsibility. As we navigate this complex world of digital interactions alongside traditional face-to-face conversations, it is crucial that we adults especially as role models behave graciously under pressure (or under scrutiny).

By doing so not only do we educate our children about respectful communication, but we also contribute positively to our communities at large. Let us create a nurturing environment where they can grow into compassionate individuals who respect others and themselves.

* Nuruladilah Mohamed is a lecturer at Akademi Pengajian Bahasa, Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM), Terengganu.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.