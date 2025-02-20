FEBRUARY 20 — I would like to thank DAP Secretary-General Loke Siew Fook and the CEC for organising the 84th birthday dinner for our Laoda. Lim Kit Siang’s legendary political career has spanned nearly six decades from being the best and longest serving Parliament Opposition Leader to a stabilising force for DAP in government to help carry out reforms.

What made Lim Kit Siang to be Lim Kit Siang? There are 3 pillars of Lim Kit Siang. One, his fundamental belief in doing the right thing and willingness to pay the price. Laoda passionately believed in a Malaysian Malaysia and justice for all. Few can empathise what he had to go through when he was repeatedly arrested, detained without trial and prosecuted in courts.

Two, Lim Kit Siang’s loyalty to the party, people and the country was marked by his refusal to be bought and his thirst for knowledge.We know Lim Kit Siang’s integrity stands out. Equally impressive is his capacity to learn that has inspired many of us during our difficult years in opposition and the initial years in government.

Three, Lim Kit Siang’s willingness to look at the big picture even at great political and personal cost to himself. His loyal support to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim was premised on his faith that Anwar and DAP can carry out the reforms necessary to make Malaysia better.

Lim Kit Siang was willing to be patient to give our Ministers time for reforms to take effect. We have seen it happening when Loke Siew Fook succeeded in getting higher allocations for independent Chinese schools and Gobind Singh Deo has managed to bring about the review of SOSMA. We look forward to more on the way this year.

DAP veteran Tan Sri Lim Kit Siang celebrates his 84th birthday with family, friends, and supporters at a dinner event in Kuala Lumpur on February 19, 2025. — Picture By Raymond Manuel

Even though Laoda has retired, he continues to be slandered by the racists and extremists, the latest for being a cousin of Chin Peng.This only proves that Laoda has not changed his principles when he is in opposition to the present moment when DAP is in government. For our leaders who continue to be slandered and attacked by racists and extremists, this shows that you have not changed even though you hold high posts in government.

We wish Laoda a Happy 84th Birthday and may Laoda celebrate every birthday with the current DAP leadership in government working hard to help Malaysians have a better life.

* The writer is the current DAP national chairman and the son of Lim Kit Siang.

