JAN 27 — Pigeons are undeniably charming, often adding a touch of nature to the urban landscape and evoking feelings of harmony with wildlife, even in bustling cities. However, their growing numbers over the years have shifted public perception. Increasingly seen as pests, their overpopulation has led to challenges in urban health and environmental balance.

Pigeons’ reliance on scavenging from trash bins, particularly during food scarcity, poses significant risks to urban health. Though typically granivorous, pigeons in urban environments supplement their diets with insects and leftover food, exploiting both intentional (public feeding) and unintentional (improper waste management) food sources. This behaviour is concerning as they often consume contaminated food containing heavy metals, pesticides, and pathogens, which can compromise their health. Exposure to heavy metals such as lead and mercury, commonly found in urban environments can result in bioaccumulation and have harmful effects on the nervous and reproductive systems

Presence of deceased pigeons in public spaces not only creates unsightly and unhygienic environment but also attracts scavengers such as rats, stray animals, and insects. These scavengers can act as vectors for diseases, spreading pathogens from decomposing carcasses to other animals and humans. Additionally, the decomposition process itself releases harmful microorganisms and pollutants into the air and soil, further contaminating the urban ecosystem. Furthermore, improper disposal of carcasses exacerbates waste management challenges, creating localised hotspots of environmental pollution.

Pathogens from scavenged food present another significant concern, as pigeons can ingest bacterial or fungal contaminants and act as zoonotic agents, transmitting diseases to humans. Research indicates they spread Chlamydia psittaci, the causative agent of psittacosis, and Salmonella species, associated with gastrointestinal diseases. These pathogens can be transmitted to humans through direct contact, contaminated environments, or inhalation of aerosolised faecal matter. Additionally, pigeons are known to harbour antibiotic-resistant strains of Escherichia coli and Campylobacter jejuni, posing serious public health risks. Their role as reservoirs for antimicrobial-resistant bacteria intensifies the challenge of treating humans, complicating clinical management and endangering urban health.

Pigeon droppings are a major concern in urban areas, due to their acidic nature, which causes property damage. Containing uric acid with a pH between 3 and 4, these droppings can corrode materials like stone, metal, and concrete over time. This issue is particularly problematic for urban buildings, where preservation is critical. In addition to damaging infrastructure, pigeon droppings deface public spaces, buildings, and transportation systems, leaving unsightly stains, prompting public complaints, and increasing maintenance costs. The frequent cleaning and restoration required impose a financial burden on municipalities and property owners, underscoring the substantial economic impact of pigeon overpopulation in cities.

To address these challenges, humane control strategies and public education are employed to manage pigeon overpopulation. One effective approach is the use of avian contraceptives like OvoControl, a bait containing nicarbazin that prevents egg fertilization, resulting in non-viable eggs. This ethical and sustainable alternative to trapping or culling focuses reproduction without harming pigeons. Research indicates that cities adopting this strategy have achieved population reductions of up to 50 per cent within 18 months of implementation.

Men feed pigeons in front of Royal Palace in Phnom Penh on February 24, 2023. — AFP pic

Habitat modification is an effective strategy for reducing pigeon populations by making urban environments less appealing. Two main types of repellents are used: physical and chemical. Physical deterrents, such as spiky barriers, prevent pigeons from landing or nesting on surfaces like rooftops. Chemical repellents, such as sticky gel, create uncomfortable conditions that pigeons instinctively avoid. These methods are particularly effective in areas physical barriers impractical, providing a flexible solution for managing pigeon activity.

In addition to physical and chemical deterrents, auditory and visual methods are also used to manage pigeon population. Reflective surfaces or metallic strips simulate flashing lights that confuse pigeons, while ultrasonic devices emit high-frequency sounds that disturb them. A study conducted at the University of South Africa’s Muckleneuk campus found that visual deterrents, such as rotating prisms, along with physical barriers like bird spikes, effectively reduce pigeon presence. Auditory and visual deterrents, including simulated raptors, have also shown promise in further controlling pigeon populations.

Educating the public about the negative impact of feeding pigeons is essential for controlling their populations. Feeding pigeons provides a constant food source, encouraging the birds to congregate and breed in large numbers. As a result, public awareness campaigns and community outreach through flyers, social media, and local workshops are effective in informing citizens about the unintended consequences of feeding pigeons.

In Malaysia, local councils have taken steps to discourage pigeon feeding to manage their populations. While there is no nationwide law banning pigeon feeding, several councils have implemented measures. For example, the Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) imposes fines of up to RM250 for feeding pigeons. Similarly, the Penang Island City Council (MBPP) places signboards in public areas to educate residents about the risks of pigeon droppings and enforces fines under the Street, Drainage, and Building Act 1974. Public education campaigns are also in place to raise awareness about the health and environmental risks of feeding pigeons, promoting responsible behavior.

In conclusion, pigeons hold historical significance and possess remarkable navigation abilities, yet their presence in urban areas presents challenges, including health risks, property damage, and environmental concerns. Contaminated diets and acidic droppings further exacerbate these issues. Humane strategies, such as avian contraceptives, habitat modifications, and deterrents, offer effective solutions. Malaysian councils are actively promoting awareness and responsible behaviour. With continued efforts in control strategies and public education, a balance can be achieved between appreciating pigeons and mitigating their negative impacts.

Now that we understand the significant risks pigeons pose to public health, property, and the environment, it’s time to rethink our actions. Feeding them, however well-intentioned, only exacerbates the problem by encouraging overpopulation and dependency. Can we stop feeding them, knowing they are pests, and instead focus on humane and sustainable strategies to manage their numbers effectively?

* Nur Alya Maisarah Mohd Azizan and Assoc. Prof. Dr. Hasmahzaiti Omar are from the Institute of Biological Sciences, Faculty of Science, Universiti Malaya.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.