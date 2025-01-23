JANUARY 23 — Every corner of Universiti Malaya (UM) holds a story waiting to be discovered.

When I first envisioned the UM Walking Tour Guide in 2017, I saw more than just buildings and pathways—I saw a living museum waiting to be shared with the world.

Despite our central location in Kuala Lumpur, many of UM’s architectural treasures and historical gems remain hidden from public view.

This inspired me to create something special: a walking tour that would open our campus gates to everyone.

What started as a modest architectural tour of our iconic Dewan Tunku Canselor (DTC) soon blossomed into something much larger.

Thanks to funding from UMCARES and collaboration with Ar Dr Helena Aman Hashim, we began crafting a sustainable tourism initiative that would showcase our university’s rich heritage to both local and international visitors.

Our first trial run in 2017 brought 60 international visitors to campus, their enthusiasm confirming what we had hoped—people were genuinely interested in exploring UM’s stories.

Working closely with the Za’ba Memorial Library and UM Archives, we uncovered fascinating narratives that had been waiting to be told.

Our librarians became storytellers, transforming dusty archives into vibrant tales of university life through the decades.

The project took on new life in 2023 when we assembled a fresh team of passionate volunteers.

Our first meeting in January 2024 brought together an exciting mix of experts—from creative arts professor Dr Simon Soon Sien Yong to engineering specialist Dr Nur Afiqah Hashim, alongside dedicated librarians, museum curators, students, and alumni.

Each person brought their unique perspective to the project.

Siti Mawarni Salim, one of our librarian volunteers, captured the essence of our mission perfectly: “The UM Archives is more than a repository; it’s a gateway to understanding how the university has evolved.

Being part of this project allows us to bring these stories to life in ways that inspire both visitors and the UM community.”

A turning point came when we partnered with Ms Jane Rai, an award-winning tourist guide and founder of Free Walk Kuala Lumpur Unscripted.

Her expertise helped us transform academic knowledge into engaging stories. Under her guidance, we crafted a walking trail that begins at the UM Central Library, winds past the majestic Dewan Tunku Canselor, and showcases the striking Ibrahim Hussein Mural, among other campus landmarks.

Of course, we’ve faced our share of challenges. Coordinating access to various campus sites, maintaining volunteer enthusiasm, and presenting historical facts in an engaging way all tested our resilience. But these challenges have only strengthened our commitment to the project.

Volunteers and researchers having a meeting to brainstorm for the program. — Picture courtesy UM

Today, we’re focusing on several exciting developments. We’re finalizing specialized trails that highlight different aspects of campus life—from architectural wonders to natural spaces.

We’re training students, alumni, and staff to become skilled tour guides who can share our university’s stories with confidence and enthusiasm.

And we’re building partnerships with tourism boards and cultural organizations to welcome more visitors to our campus.

As Siti Waheeda Mohd Zin, one of our postgraduate student volunteers, recently remarked, “This is a legacy worth preserving. It’s not just about the buildings—it’s about the people, the stories, and the spirit of UM.”

Looking ahead, I see this walking tour as more than just a guided campus visit—it’s a bridge connecting our university’s rich past with its vibrant present and promising future.

Volunteers during one of the walks around campus. — Picture courtesy UM

Every step along our trail represents a story waiting to be shared, a memory waiting to be made, and an invitation to discover the heart of Malaysia’s oldest university.

For those interested in joining our next walking tour or becoming part of our volunteer team, we welcome you to be part of this continuing story. Together, we’re not just preserving history—we’re bringing it to life, one step at a time.

* Zuraini Md Ali is a Senior Lecturer at the Building Surveying Department, Faculty of Built Environment, Universiti Malaya. She is also the author of Mubin Sheppard: Pioneering Works In Architectural Conservation In Malaysia (Penerbit UM, 2016), which won the Anugerah Buku Negara in 2021 and Anugerah Akademik Negara (book publication) in 2022. She may be reached at [email protected]

