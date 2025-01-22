JANUARY 22 —The big end-of-year flood is here again. Come November or December, people living in flood-prone areas understandably get nervous.

They worry about losing their hard-earned belongings once again. Floods are, without a doubt, bad for the economy. I

know of relatives in Kelantan who have experienced massive losses each year.

According to weather experts, this year’s monsoon is predicted to drop more rain than usual. There is the expectation of a flood worse than that in 2014.

We are not the only country suffering from floods. Not long ago, Pakistan succumbed to the worst-ever flood in its history.

The devastation, almost unexpected by the population, resulted in heavy casualties.

What has become clear is that recent floods around the world are increasingly described as extreme and abnormal, with scientists pointing to the changing global climate as a major factor.

Global warming has raised the earth’s temperatures, leading to higher levels of moisture in the air, particularly above the seas.

Depending on which way the wind blows, this excess water is deposited on land, and when heavy rainfall cannot be drained away quickly enough, flooding occurs.

Efficient drainage is crucial in combating floods, but the challenge lies in designing systems that are both effective and cost-efficient.

Predicting the intensity of rain with precision is nearly impossible, and while over-designing drains might seem like a solution, it comes at a significant financial cost.

Some have suggested flexible drainage systems that can expand during extreme conditions, but even this concept remains largely unexplored.

So far, no country, not even those with advanced technologies, has developed a foolproof solution to mitigate floods.

Most efforts have focused on early warning systems and adaptation measures to minimize their impact.

While no single technology can fully prevent floods, various strategies have emerged to reduce risks and lessen their effects.

Flood forecasting and early warning systems now rely on advanced meteorological models, including AI-driven weather prediction and IoT-based sensors.

Satellite imaging combined with AI has shown promise in predicting rainfall intensity and river overflow.

Such early warnings not only save lives but also provide communities with crucial time for evacuation and preparation.

Beyond prediction, innovative infrastructure is being developed to adapt to flood risks.

In flood-prone regions like the Netherlands, buildings are designed with elevated foundations, water-resistant materials, and even floating structures.

Similarly, green infrastructure, such as parks, wetlands, and permeable pavements, absorbs rainwater, reducing surface runoff and easing urban flooding.

Retention ponds and detention basins offer temporary storage for excess rainwater, while smart drainage systems, such as Singapore’s Marina Barrage, use sensors to monitor water levels and redirect flow as needed.

Countries have also implemented flood barriers to protect vulnerable areas.

The Thames Barrier in London and the Maeslantkering in the Netherlands are prime examples of large-scale solutions designed to hold back storm surges and rising sea levels.

Meanwhile, innovations like movable flood gates and automated levees demonstrate how technology can adapt to the ever-changing threats posed by nature.

At the same time, nature-based solutions, such as mangroves and coral reefs, form natural barriers that reduce wave energy and storm surges, while reforestation improves water absorption and stabilizes soil to prevent erosion.

In Malaysia, ecosystem restoration has been employed as a strategy to mitigate flood risks.

Low-cost community-level innovations are equally important. Simple measures such as community flood walls, rainwater harvesting systems, and elevated homes have proven effective in flood-prone areas.

Technology also plays a role, with data-sharing platforms and mobile apps offering real-time flood alerts and evacuation plans. However, these efforts

are only part of the solution.

The challenges of flood mitigation are exacerbated by climate change, rapid urbanization, and poor planning.

As these risks grow, collaboration between governments, scientists, and communities becomes increasingly critical.

Public education is also essential. Raising awareness about flood risks and preparedness can save lives and empower individuals to take proactive measures.

Adaptation and resilience remain our most effective tools, underscoring the importance of investing in technologies and strategies that acknowledge the inevitability of some flooding while planning to minimize its impact.

* Professor Datuk Dr Ahmad Ibrahim is an Associate Fellow, Ungku Aziz Centre for Development Studies (UAC), Universiti Malaya. He may be contacted at [email protected]

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.