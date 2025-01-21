JANUARY 21 — The simple act of listening is often undervalued in today’s fast-paced world, where conversations can feel like competitions to be heard.

Yet, listening without judgment, with the sole intention of understanding, is one of the greatest acts of kindness we can offer.

It’s a practice that not only nurtures empathy but also alleviates the burdens others carry, showing them love and respect in its purest form.

Reflecting on this brings to mind the beautiful example set by the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him). He was known for his remarkable ability to listen attentively.

When someone spoke to him, he turned his entire body towards them, giving them his undivided attention. This wasn’t a mere formality; it was his way of valuing people, making them feel seen and heard.

An often-cited narration describes how he would never interrupt someone while they spoke, even if they said things he already knew or disagreed with.

One poignant example is found in a hadith reported by Abu Hurairah: “By Allah, he would not withdraw his hand from the handshake until the other man withdrew it. He would never turn his face away from anyone who spoke to him, until the other person turned away. He never spoke harshly to anyone.” (Muslim)

What strikes me most about this is the effort required to listen with such intentionality.

It’s not just about hearing words but about tuning in with the heart, focusing on the person, and silencing our inner voices that often rush to judge or respond.

Stephen Covey, in The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People, emphasises this in his concept of empathic listening.

He writes, “Most people do not listen with the intent to understand; they listen with the intent to reply.”

Covey challenges us to listen in a way that seeks to truly understand the other person’s perspective, feelings, and experiences. He calls it “listening with empathy,” a skill that requires patience, humility, and genuine care.

Listening in this way is not easy, especially in a world that glorifies multitasking and quick responses. I remember a conversation I once had with a student struggling with self-doubt.

She came to me expecting advice, but as she spoke, I realised she didn’t need solutions — she needed someone to hear her out. So I listened.

I resisted the urge to interrupt or fix things. By the end of our conversation, she smiled and said, “Thank you for just listening. It made me feel lighter.”

That moment was a profound reminder of how listening can be a form of healing. It doesn’t demand grand gestures or expensive gifts; it simply requires us to be present.

Listening with kindness, however, isn’t limited to our interactions with others. It is also about how we listen to ourselves and to our Creator. In a world full of distractions, it’s easy to overlook the quiet voice of our conscience, guiding us toward gratitude and self-awareness.

The Qur’an repeatedly reminds us of the importance of listening and reflection. In Surah Al-Mulk (67:10), Allah says, “If only we had listened or reasoned, we would not be among the companions of the Blaze.”

This verse is a sobering reminder of the consequences of failing to listen — to truth, to guidance, and to the signs of Allah’s mercy all around us.

When we listen to others without judgment, we’re embodying shukr (gratitude). We’re thanking Allah for the ability to hear, for the opportunity to connect with another human being, and for the chance to practise empathy. Listening becomes not just an act of kindness but also an act of worship.

This is especially important in today’s digital world. Social media has given everyone a platform to speak, but real listening has become less common.

We scroll through posts, glance at headlines, and forget there are real people behind the words. What if we stopped to truly listen — not to reply, but to understand?

And to cultivate this habit, I’ve started practising what I call the “three-second pause.” Before responding in a conversation, I take three seconds to process what the other person has said.

This small practice has helped me approach conversations with more kindness and less judgment.

Listening, at its core, is an act of humility. It’s a way of saying, “I value you. Your thoughts, feelings, and experiences matter.” In a world where people often feel alone, this small act can make a big difference.

* Wan Afiqah Anis Wan Ahmad is an English language lecturer at the Academy of Islamic Studies Universiti Malaya, UM Education Centre, Bachok, Kelantan.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.