JANUARY 13 — In response to Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad's reported remark: “Why fuss over a rock?” on January 10, 2025, when commenting on his administration’s decision to withdraw Malaysia’s application for a review of the Batu Puteh case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Associate Professor Dr Mohd Hazmi Mohd Rusli raises the question: “Is Pulau Batu Puteh merely a rock in the sea?”

If Malaysia’s loss of Pulau Batu Puteh in 2008 was a shocking event for many, it must be even more shocking that such a remark like “Why fuss over a rock?” is made by an elder statesman.

Why fuss over a rock?

Pulau Batu Puteh is a granite island, measuring 137 metres long, with an average width of 60 metres and covering an area of about 8,560 sq metres at low tide. It is situated at the eastern entrance of the Straits of Singapore, at the point where the latter opens up into the South China Sea.

Pulau Batu Puteh is located at 1° 19' 48" N and 104° 24' 27" E. It lies approximately 24 nautical miles to the east of Singapore, 7.7 nautical miles to the south of the Malaysian state of Johor and 7.6 nautical miles to the north of the Indonesian island of Bintan.

On the island stands Horsburgh lighthouse, which was erected in the middle of the nineteenth century. Today, Pulau Batu Puteh also hosts a military rebroadcast station, a helipad, a desalination plant and a communications tower.

On December 21, 1979, Malaysia published a map entitled “Territorial Waters and Continental Shelf Boundaries of Malaysia” (the 1979 map). The map depicted Pulau Batu Puteh as lying within Malaysia’s territorial waters.

By a Diplomatic Note dated February 14, 1980, Singapore rejected Malaysia’s claim to Pulau Batu Puteh and requested that the 1979 map be corrected. This led to an exchange of correspondence and subsequently to a series of intergovernmental talks in 1993-1994, which did not bring a resolution of the matter.

In view of the lack of progress in the bilateral negotiations, both parties agreed to submit the dispute for resolution by the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

By joint letter dated July 24, 2003, Malaysia and Singapore notified to the Registrar a Special Agreement between the two States, signed at Putrajaya on February 6, 2003, and having entered into force on May 9, 2003.

In that Special Agreement they requested the ICJ to determine whether sovereignty over Pulau Batu Puteh/Pedra Branca (white rock in Portuguese), Middle Rocks and South Ledge belongs to Malaysia or Singapore.

Dr Mahathir was prime minister from July 16, 1981 to October 31, 2003.

