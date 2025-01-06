JANUARY 6 — Have you ever stopped to think about how often we take the act of listening for granted? Not hearing, but truly listening. It’s one of those quiet miracles of life—unassuming yet profound. During a recent moment of reflection, the thought struck me: why is listening so important? The answer unfolded gently, as though whispered by a voice within: because it brings us closer to gratitude.

Listening, when practiced with sincerity, opens a door to recognising the countless blessings we often overlook. From the laughter of a loved one to the rustling of leaves on a breezy afternoon, these are not just sounds—they are signs of His mercy and gifts to us. Allah tells us in the Qur’an, “If you are grateful, I will surely increase you [in favour]”; (Surah Ibrahim, 14:7). But how often do we pause to truly listen to these signs, let alone express our gratitude for them?

This reflection brought to mind Aishah binte Abi Bakr, a woman who exemplified a heart full of gratitude and an ear attuned to wisdom. Known for her keen ability to listen and learn, Aishah was not only a repository of knowledge but also an exemplar of shukr (gratitude).

One narration highlights this beautifully. Aishah once asked the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) why he stood in prayer until his feet swelled, despite already being forgiven. His response? “Shall I not be a grateful servant?” (Sahih Bukhari, 4836).

This exchange is more than a lesson in gratitude; it’s a reminder of how listening—to the words of Allah and to the wisdom around us—can fuel our acts of worship and our appreciation for His blessings. Aishah’s attentive listening allowed her to transmit hadiths and preserve knowledge for generations to come. Her life teaches us that listening is not passive—it is an active acknowledgment of the gifts and guidance we receive.

Listening beyond the obvious

In our modern lives, surrounded by constant noise, listening often feels like a lost art. We rush from one task to another, letting the hum of life blur into the background. But true listening isn’t just about hearing words or sounds; it’s about tuning into the subtleties of His creation.

Think about the sound of rain. Have you ever paused to listen to its rhythm? Or the gentle call of birds at dawn? These are reminders of Allah’s mercy and blessings. The Qur’an often calls on us to reflect on His signs, many of which reach us through the sense of hearing.

Listening is also about being present with others. Sometimes, simply listening to a friend or family member without judgment can be a powerful act of gratitude for the relationships Allah has blessed us with. The Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) himself was known for his attentive listening. He would turn his full body toward the person speaking, giving them his undivided attention. In doing so, he modelled how listening can be an act of care and respect.

But listening doesn’t stop at external sounds. There’s an inward listening we often overlook—the act of paying attention to our own hearts and thoughts. How often do we listen to the restless whispers of doubt instead of the steady, confident voice of faith? When we take a moment to truly listen to ourselves, we may find that gratitude is already within us, waiting to be uncovered.

To listen is to acknowledge. To acknowledge is to be grateful. And to be grateful is to draw closer to Him.

As Imam Al-Ghazali beautifully puts it, “Gratitude for the blessings of Allah is expressed by using them in obedience to Him”. Listening to His signs and using our ears to engage in good—whether it’s through dhikr, learning, or uplifting others—becomes a pathway to gratitude.

A call to listen

So, have we listened enough? Have we thanked Him enough? The next time you find yourself rushing through life, pause. Listen to the wind, the laughter, the silence. Let your ears carry you toward a heart full of gratitude. And when you listen—truly listen—say Alhamdulillah for all that you hear.

Listening, after all, is not just a sensory act. It’s a spiritual practice, a reminder of His endless mercy, and an invitation to be among those who are grateful. Shall we not, then, be grateful servants?

* The author is an English language lecturer at the Academy of Islamic Studies Universiti Malaya, UM Education Centre, Bachok, Kelantan. She may be reached at [email protected]

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.