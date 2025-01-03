JANUARY 3 — PAS is playing a dangerous political version of “Squid Games”, their political grand design to eliminate their opponents to gain power at all costs to the detriment of the Federal Constitution, the economic livelihood of the rakyat and national unity.

This is symbolised by their solidarity rally together with Umno on January 6, 2025 for former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib, who has been imprisoned in connection with the infamous 1MDB scandal.



Even Bersatu, PAS’ ally in Perikatan Nasional, has expressed disappointment with PAS for attending the solidarity rally for Najib with Umno. PAS is not above eliminating their ally, Bersatu, whenever it is expedient to do so.



From demanding that Najib be arrested and charged in relation to the 1MDB RM 52 billion scandal in 2018 to now making a U-turn without any regard for due process of the law as set out in the Federal Constitution, PAS has shown itself to be dishonest in principles and unscrupulous in tactics.

For this reason, PAS Information chief and Pasir Mas MP Ahmad Fadhli Shaari’s invite to me to attend the solidarity rally for Najib on January 6 is a ridiculous political stunt bereft of principles, turning their back on the constitutional due process of the rule of law, hypocritical and opportunistic.

PAS information chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari had invited Lim Guan Eng to join a rally in support of Datuk Seri Najib Razak. —Picture by Raymond Manuel





I reject PAS’ invite to me to attend the January 6 rally when PAS is holding a protest rally today to bully two DAP Ministers Nga Kor Ming and Hannah Yeoh over their false claims that Muslims feel threatened by a Christmas celebration held by Nga and over Hannah’s personal religious beliefs as a Christian.

All DAP leaders stand in solidarity and support with both Nga and Hannah over such a dangerous attempt by PAS using misleading statements to provoke religious sentiments and stir up disharmony that contravenes the fundamental constitutional right of freedom of religion.



I will also not participate in this rally when the Attorney General’s Chambers have outlined in detail the constitutional due process that must be complied within the granting of a pardon to make complete the exercise of the power at the absolute discretion of the King.

Further as a former finance minister, I witnessed the great financial loss suffered by the nation from this RM 52 billion 1MDB financial scandal.



Ahmad Fadhli should stop pretending that he is a pillar of consistency in relation to justice. No one would forget his attempt to bully our female candidate for Kuala Kubu by-election, Pang Sock Tao, by questioning her results for SPM just because she came from a Chinese school.

When Pang disclosed her SPM results as a straight As student, Ahmad Fadhli did not respond in kind and until today dared not disclose his own SPM results. Pang then convincingly won the by-election by a larger majority in percentage terms.

