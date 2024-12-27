DECEMBER 27 — A criminal lawyer, Dr Shamsher Singh Thind, has spoken in defence of public whipping of the man convicted of khalwat.

Dr Shamsher, who holds a diploma in shariah legal practice, said Section 230(2) of the Syariah Criminal Procedure (Terengganu) Enactment 2001 stipulates that in the event where any matter is not expressly provided by this enactment, the court shall apply Islamic law.

Since Islamic law allows for the whipping to be carried out publicly, Dr Shamsher believes “that the judge did not violate any laws (in ordering for the public whipping)”, he said in a Facebook post.

In the post, Dr Shamsher in fact referred to Sections 125 and 126 of the same Enactment but was of the opinion that since both sections are silent as to the place of execution of the sentence of whipping, Section 230(2) above may be relied on.

The Al-Muktafi Billah Shah Mosque (Ladang Mosque) in Kuala Terengganu will be the venue for the state’s first public caning for khalwat under Shariah law on December 27, 2024. — Bernama pic

Now, Section 125(3)(c) provides that the sentence of whipping “shall be executed before a Government Medical Officer in such place as the Court may direct or in a place fixed by the Government for the purpose”.

One will find that Section 286 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC) is similarly worded. It reads as follows:

When the accused is sentenced to whipping only the sentence shall be executed at such place and time as the Court may direct.

One may argue that whipping in public is within the jurisdiction and power of a sentencing judge.

So, in further defence of the public whipping, one can say that it is in accordance with Section 125(3)(c) above. In other words, the execution of the sentence of whipping in public is according to law.

Unless adjudged otherwise.

* This is the personal opinion of the writer and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.