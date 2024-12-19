DECEMBER 19 — According to the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), food security refers to the physical and economic access to sufficient, safe, and nutritious food that meets dietary needs and preferences for an active and healthy life. Despite notable progress, global hunger persists, with millions lacking consistent access to safe and nutritious food.

The concept of halal, emphasising cleanliness, ethical sourcing, and quality assurance, offers an approach to addressing these challenges by promoting systems that safeguard the integrity and safety of food through mature and strong halal ecosystems.

The halal industry plays a pivotal role not only in meeting religious requirements and contributing to national economic growth but also in supporting global efforts to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 2. This goal aims to eliminate hunger, achieve food security, improve nutrition, and promote sustainable agriculture by 2030.

Food security, therefore, stands as a crucial element in realising these objectives. The halal concept, rooted in Islamic principles of purity, integrity, and ethical responsibility, serves as a significant framework aligned with sustainable development goals. This article explores the interconnected roles of food producers, restaurateurs, and consumers in fostering a halal-compliant food ecosystem that ensures food security for all.

While halal may not directly address hunger, it is integral to achieving the objectives of food integrity and safety.

Halal, meaning “permissible”, refers to food allowed for consumption by Muslims in accordance with Islamic law. Islam is meticulous about all aspects of life, including food, to safeguard the well-being of its followers under the principles of Maqasid Shariah, which aims to preserve the welfare of humanity.

One of the key measures to achieve sustainability through the halal concept is adherence to halal guidelines, including the implementation of halal certification recognised by Malaysia’s Department of Islamic Development (Jakim).

Halal certification involves stringent processes to ensure food safety and ethical practices from farm to table. These principles naturally align with SDG 2’s objectives to promote resilient agricultural practices, reduce food waste, and ensure equitable access to nutritious food.

Halal certification involves stringent processes to ensure food safety and ethical practices from farm to table. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Although halal certification is voluntary, it requires a strong sense of responsibility from food manufacturers and establishments to comply with the procedures and guidelines set by Jakim. Certification covers all aspects, ensuring alignment with Halalan Toyyiban principles while supporting goals to safeguard food safety and promote ethical practices in food preparation, equipment use, and ingredient sourcing for the benefit of consumers.

Food producers and restaurateurs serve as vital pillars in developing a halal ecosystem. Compliance with halal standards not only meets religious obligations but also aligns with global calls for ethical food production and the assurance of public safety. These stakeholders play a critical role in supporting government aspirations and global initiatives to achieve sustainability through SDG 2.

Beyond obtaining halal certification, food operators can adopt practices such as offering healthier menus, implementing effective food waste management, and introducing additional charges for customers who fail to finish their meals upon dining in, in a way to mitigate the risk of food waste.

Halal authorities such as Jakim also need to support food operators by not only expediting the process of obtaining halal certification but also leveraging current technological advancements.

In today’s digital age, Jakim could also enhance transparency by updating the halal status or certification applications of food operators by displaying the halal status via QR code scanning at the entrances of food premises.

This approach would help consumers verify the current halal status of restaurants and discern the level of halal compliance practices. Such an initiative not only strengthens the integrity of halal food but also significantly contributes to the holistic sustainable development of halal food operators and restaurants.

Consumers also play an essential role in driving demand for halal and sustainable food options. By prioritising certified halal products and supporting ethical producers, consumers can influence market trends and practices. Adopting mindful consumption habits, such as reducing food waste, further strengthens the halal ecosystem. Through this shared responsibility, the ecosystem can be fortified, contributing to the comprehensive sustainable development.

* The author is a senior lecturer at Uniten Business School (UBS), Universiti Tenaga Nasional (Uniten).

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.



