DECEMBER 13 — Many recognise the challenges to implement the circular economy (CE). One major obstacle is resisting change. Resistance to change comes not just from business, but also from the common man. Many are addicted to the convenient throw away linear economy culture. The repercussions to the world in terms of carbon footprint can be devastating. To successfully implement a CE, many recognise the need for a multi-faceted strategy, integrating technical, economic, social, and policy elements.

Designing for circularity is where businesses adopt circular design principle. Products are created for durability, easy repair, disassembly, and recycling. This is supported through eco-design standards and regulations that mandate the use of recyclable materials. Modular designs that allow easy replacement of parts, should be promoted. Also research into new materials that are easier to recycle and have a lower environmental impact.

Closed-loop supply chains where materials and products are returned, reused, or recycled within the system are key. Companies should collaborate with suppliers and distributors to set up systems for taking back used products. It is important to leverage technologies like blockchain to improve the traceability of materials, ensuring products follow circular routes.

Business models where customers rent products instead of owning them should be encouraged, example car-sharing. Offer take-back schemes for end-of-life products and refurbish them for resale. Create services where products are regularly maintained, upgraded, and replaced, promoting longevity and reuse. Governments can also introduce tax breaks, or subsidies for businesses that go circular.

Run public awareness campaigns to educate consumers about the benefits of CE. Offer financial incentives for consumers to participate in circular practices, giving discounts on circular products, or loyalty programs for choosing sustainable options. Develop online marketplaces or platforms for second-hand products, repairs, and sharing, making it easier for consumers to participate.

Many are addicted to the convenient throw away linear economy culture. — Unsplash pic/Pawel Czerwinski

The Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) policy that make producers responsible for the entire lifecycle of their products, including end-of-life recovery should be promoted. Create clear labelling systems for circular products to guide both businesses and consumers. Waste management regulations should be introduced to facilitate the reuse of materials and products, reducing landfill use. Gradually phase out single-use plastic mandating alternatives. Governments can lead by example by purchasing circular products.

Expand the infrastructure for collection, sorting, recycling, and waste processing to increase the capacity for material recovery. Create more localised recycling hubs, reducing transportation costs and boosting recycling efficiency. Build remanufacturing centres where products are repaired, refurbished, or disassembled for parts reuse. Facilitate industrial symbiosis, where waste from one industry becomes a resource for another, by creating digital platforms that connect companies.

Leverage technology using digital tools such as AI, IoT, and big data to optimise material flows, track product lifecycles, and monitor resource use in real time. Develop intelligent waste collection and sorting systems that use sensors and AI to separate materials more efficiently. Use blockchain to track and verify the sourcing, production, and recycling of materials, improving supply chain transparency and consumer trust in circular products.

Multi-stakeholder collaboration is a key enabler. Foster partnerships between businesses, governments, NGOs, and academic institutions to develop shared solutions for CE. Encourage industries to form coalitions that work on sector-specific CE strategies, like electronic waste management or packaging reduction in the food industry. Governments and businesses can collaborate to fund and implement infrastructure, research, and policy frameworks for the CE.

The development of international standards can be a big help. Promote international standards for circular economy practices, helping global companies adopt circular models consistently across borders. Develop trade agreements that support the flow of secondary raw materials and recycled goods across regions, ensuring a stable supply chain for circular products. There is the need to measure and monitor progress. Develop standardised indicators to measure progress toward a circular economy, such as material recovery rates, product lifespans, and resource efficiency. Encourage businesses to perform LCAs to evaluate the environmental impact of their products and services, leading to better decision-making in product design and material use. By combining these strategies, regions and industries can gradually transition to a more sustainable, circular model that not only reduces waste but also creates economic opportunities.

* Professor Datuk Dr Ahmad Ibrahim is an Associate Fellow at the Ungku Aziz Centre for Development Studies (UAC), Universiti Malaya.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail