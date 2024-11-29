NOVEMBER 29 –– We’ve all been told to “think it through” when faced with decisions, as if the mind’s careful calculations are always the best guide. But what if over-reliance on thought actually robs us of something essential? Not overthinking — that we know is destructive — but the habitual tendency to let logic overrule the quiet power of intuition.

Malcolm Gladwell, in his 2005 book Blink: The Power of Thinking Without Thinking, argued that gut instincts — those instantaneous judgments we make without overanalysing — can often be remarkably accurate. Icelanders, too, lean into their intuition, culturally attuned to trusting feelings over endless deliberation. They even have a specific term for it: insæi (pronounced in-sigh-ee), which roughly translates to “intuition” or “inner sense”. Perhaps they understand something we tend to forget: that sometimes thinking less allows us to live more.

Consider the moments in life when you acted on instinct. That last-minute decision to take an unplanned trip. The choice to approach someone new at an event. The spontaneous “yes” that led to an unforgettable adventure. Did you overthink these? Probably not.

You felt something — a nudge, a pull — and you followed it.

Overthinking often manifests as dissatisfaction: “What if I make the wrong choice?” or “What if this isn’t enough?” Trusting intuition, on the other hand, brings us back to gratitude. Rumi wrote, “Try not to resist the changes that come your way. Instead, let life live through you. And do not worry that your life is turning upside down. How do you know that the side you are used to is better than the one to come?”

Just trust your choice. –– Unsplash pic

This acceptance, this gratitude for what is, allows us to appreciate life as it unfolds. When we overthink, we dwell on what might have been or fret about what could be, but intuition roots us in the present. It whispers, “This is enough. You are enough.” From that place of sufficiency, we find joy, and perhaps more importantly, peace.

In Islam, the concept of bersyukur — being grateful for what we have — is an important element of faith and a guiding principle for contentment. To practice gratitude is not merely to acknowledge blessings but to find contentment in them, even when life doesn’t unfold as we expect. It is to say, “Alhamdulillah,” not just for the ease but for the trials too, trusting that every moment has its purpose. By grounding ourselves in gratitude, we are reminded that abundance isn’t measured by material gain but by the richness of our spirit.

Intuition, in a way, complements this faith. It nudges us to stop comparing, to embrace what’s before us, and to trust in the unseen plan that governs our lives. Gratitude and intuition together create a harmony that lets us live fully in the now, unburdened by endless doubts and overthinking.

Saying yes to life

Gladwell highlights that some of the world’s best decisions happen in the blink of an eye. Icelanders, with their cultural embrace of gut feelings, seem to have perfected the art of saying “yes” without hesitation. Their trust in intuition leads them to new experiences and opportunities that might be missed by overanalysing every possibility.

The Stoics, too, understood this openness to life. Seneca wrote, “It is not that we have a short time to live, but that we waste much of it. Life is long if you know how to use it.” Overthinking wastes time and energy, often paralysing us in indecision. Relying on intuition, however, frees us to act, to experience, and to grow.

This isn’t to say that intuition is infallible or that we should abandon logic entirely. But there’s a balance to strike, and for many of us, the scales are tipped too heavily toward overthinking. Intuition can be the corrective force that reminds us to trust our instincts and embrace the unknown.

Living beyond thought

By thinking less and trusting more, we don’t abandon reason; we refine it. We step into a way of living that honours both mind and heart. We become present, grateful, and open to life’s surprises.

As Rumi reminds us, “When the soul lies down in that grass, the world is too full to talk about. Ideas, language... even the phrase each other doesn’t make any sense.” In this space beyond thought, we rediscover the simplicity and beauty of being.

This World Philosophy Day, consider the wisdom of trusting your intuition. Say yes to that next adventure, be grateful for what is, and let life guide you with its quiet whispers. You might just find that the best decisions are the ones you never overthought.

Who knows? Maybe your gut is already telling you that bright pink shirt will seal the deal at next week’s interview.

* Ir Dr Nahrizul Adib Kadri is an associate professor of biomedical engineering and the former Director of Corporate Communications Centre, Universiti Malaya. He may be reached at [email protected]

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.