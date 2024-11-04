NOVEMBER 4 — As Malaysia continues to advance in the 21st century, much of the national discourse centres on economic growth, technological advancements, and global competitiveness. With significant shifts in how people learn and work, the World Economic Forum has highlighted a skills-focused approach as the future of the new economy. Earlier this year, the Ministry of Higher Education also unveiled an ambitious roadmap for the higher education system in the name of global competitiveness.

However, most developments and opportunities remain inaccessible to a large segment of society, and an ever-widening gap exists between the T40, M40, and B40 segments. For Malaysia’s Orang Asli, the gaps that keep them from breaking out of poverty and participating fully in society are even wider still.

The statistics which matter

Data from 2022 from the Department of Statistics reports that the national poverty rate reached 6.2 per cent. However, the International Work Group for Indigenous Affairs-obtained data from the Department of Orang Asli Development (JAKOA) in 2021 indicated an 89.4 per cent poverty rate among the Orang Asli.

As for the education rate, only 229 Orang Asli graduated from tertiary education in 2017 — which is less than 0.01 per cent of Malaysia’s total Orang Asli population. These appalling statistics demonstrate how marginalised the Orang Asli continue to be compared to the rest of Malaysia’s population. There is an urgent need to dismantle the barriers that prevent them from moving forward and contributing to society and the economy.

Breaking down bureaucracy

Despite decades of studies and plans by government and NGOs alike, the Orang Asli continue to lag with limited access to essentials like clean water, electricity, and healthcare.

Malnutrition and soil-transmitted diseases from parasites continue to be prevalent — issues that shouldn’t even persist with the agricultural and medical developments of the last few decades.

The question then arises as to how progress has remained scarce for the indigenous community despite years of studies and opportunities. Bureaucratic rigidity. Despite knowing most of the difficulties and challenges the Orang Asli face, bureaucratic hurdles and red tape have limited innovation and effective implementation of practical, sustainable solutions.

However, efforts have been made. For example, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim presented a working paper to JAKOA to design homes according to Orang Asli traditions. Concurrently, the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development has also aimed to allocate RM7.5 million to support 450 Orang Asli students in pursuing tertiary education this year.

Before we seek to elevate ourselves globally, we must push for tangible transformation in our backyards. We need an actionable plan and roadmap from the authorities which can be immediately implemented, with provisions for improvement along the way.

It is also critical that the Orang Asli participate in these action plans, to ensure that efforts can be sustained in the long term. As the experts in their life paths, their voices and decisions are non-negotiable. A move to amend the Federal Constitution to enhance the rights of the indigenous community is also a long-awaited necessity.

However, years of failed promises and the continued struggle to survive on the heels of said promises don’t inspire confidence or trust. The big picture is the last thing on their minds. Before Orang Asli parents can think about improving their socioeconomic status or securing an education for their children, they must first get out of survival mode.

Limited legal protections and land rights issues in Peninsular Malaysia have put Indigenous communities in a precarious position. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

Laying the groundwork for progress

To eliminate survival mode, we must address basic health needs. A person who is sick cannot support themselves or their families. One suggestion would be to establish district health clinics within reach of Orang Asli communities that cover complete workups will go a long way towards ensuring their well-being. Access to clean water is also required to minimise illness from water-borne pathogens.

Simultaneously, we must improve livelihood security so households can secure their needs. While the Orang Asli have historically lived off the land, limited legal protections and land rights issues in Peninsular Malaysia have put Indigenous communities in a precarious position that affects their ability to pursue livelihoods directly tied to the land they inhabit. By fast-tracking the gazetting of customary lands as Orang Asli reserves, we can prevent displacement and ensure they can focus on their livelihoods. Once they’re in a position of safety, they can think about earning and seeking learning opportunities for their children.

Building the necessary infrastructure to support basic needs in the long term will cost millions of ringgit and take years to complete. But this is where starting small and fast comes in. In the business world, there’s a methodology called the Lean Startup where, after identifying a problem that needs solving, entrepreneurs develop and release what is minimally viable, and make necessary improvements over timebased on public response.

If small entrepreneurs with limited resources can find ways to start, why can’t we? We have years of Orang Asli studies at our disposal; the solutions to the most pressing issues have been staring us in the face for years. As for infrastructure and accessibility, there are fewer remote communities where interventions could initially occur. These can be used as a model for scaling efforts nationwide as more resources become available for infrastructure development.

Shifting mindsets: from handouts to hand-in-hand

If we are going to make any headway on the global stage on the economic, educational, and cultural front, we must stop stereotyping the Orang Asli and the B40 segment in general as lazy or constantly in need of handouts. We must recognise the Orang Asli for who they are. The stewards of this beautiful land who have been here far longer than we have. They are an inherent part of this nation and a testament to Malaysia’s diverse cultural tapestry.

It will take a strong political will to step up and bridge the gap between the marginalised Orang Asli and the public, and this voice may be considered unpopular in the face of others. But if we can finally help these long-sidelined communities advance, we also ensure that coming generations from all walks of life are united in the name of progress and empowering the new economy.

* Datin Seri Umayal Eswaran is the Chairperson of RYTHM Foundation, the social impact initiative of the QI Group.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.