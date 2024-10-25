OCT 25 — 150 years ago, a Russian explorer made his way to the Malay Peninsula, not to colonise the territory, but to carry out scientific expeditions. In the 1870s, NN Miklukho-Maklai arrived in Johor to begin his exploration.

At that time, Johor was still an independent sovereign state under the reign of Sultan Abu Bakar. He supported Maklai’s effort by supplying him with letters of recommendation and assisting him in organising his scientific mission.

By 1914, the whole of Malaya was subjugated under British rule prior to Japanese occupation in 1941. The Federation of Malaya gained independence in 1957 and became Malaysia in 1963.

It it did not take long for Malaysia to initiate diplomatic relations with the Soviet Union in 1968. Nevertheless, as Cold War was ongoing at that time, Hollywood Movies always depicted the Russians as evil villains, just as how India, Pakistan and Iran were displayed as underdeveloped and poor.

These countries were not as bad as American right-wing media portrays them to be. The same goes with Russia.

Most Malaysians were more accustomed to engaging businesses and trade with Western nations. In fact, until today, according to ICEF Monitor, Malaysian students are keen to study abroad, particularly in the United Kingdom, Australia, United States and Japan.

Currently, more Malaysians are interested to study in Russia. As a result, Russia has now doubled the number of scholarships for Malaysian students.

Russia is one of the world’s strongest nations with huge economic opportunities. According to a report by Bernama, total bilateral trade between Malaysia and Russia increased by 15.6 per cent to RM14.22 billion in 2023 compared with RM12.3 billion in 2022.

The current government’s effort to boost ties with Russia is praiseworthy. Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s recent visit to Vladivostok in September has opened new doors and prospects for both nations to work closely together. This is further enhanced by the fact that Malaysia is now one of the partners (although not a full member) of BRICS.

A file photo shows Russian President Vladimir Putin shaking hands with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in Vladivostok, Russia September 4, 2024. — Reuters pic

On the South China Sea issue, Russia’s neutrality is respected. Nevertheless, like other maritime nations, Russia supports freedom of navigation, including overflight and the peaceful settlement of disputes directly between the parties concerned on the basis of international law.

Malaysia rejects China’s nine-dash line and is adamant with its claim of sovereignty and sovereign rights over the South China Sea. Nevertheless, Malaysia is committed to ongoing negotiations regarding the South China Sea, aimed at establishing a code of conduct (COC) through constructive dialogue and consultations, in accordance with international law.

Like Malaysia, Russia too welcomes the early development of COC in the South China Sea.

These facts show that Malaysia should engage closer relationships not only with the West and China but also with Russia.

Malaysia must acknowledge Russia’s significance as its strategic partner.

Malaysia-Russia enhanced relations is one step forward for Malaysia to intensify its international standings and global diplomatic influence.

* Dr Mohd Hazmi Mohd Rusli is associate professor at the Faculty of Syariah and law, Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia and a research associate at the Asian Institute of International Affairs and Diplomacy (AIIAD), Universiti Utara Malaysia.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.