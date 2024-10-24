OCT 24 — These days, we’re constantly on the move, trying to get things done faster, cramming more into our days, and measuring success by how much we can achieve in the shortest time possible. Multitasking is glorified and prized everywhere.

But this relentless race has a cost: we pay by missing out on the very essence of life — the small, meaningful moments that make it all worthwhile.

“What is this life if, full of care; We have no time to stand and stare?” (‘Leisure’ by Davies WH, 1871-1940).

Life isn’t about speed; it’s about finding meaning. And meaning can’t be found in a hurry. It’s found when we take the time to savour each moment, when we slow down and allow ourselves to be fully present. As Rumi the poet so beautifully put it, “When you do things from your soul, you feel a river moving in you, a joy.” There is a certain joy that comes from slowing down, from doing things with intention, from living life at a pace that allows us to truly see, hear, and feel the world around us.

Eating, for instance, should be more than just a routine or a way to refuel. It’s an experience, a moment to connect with our senses. When we eat slowly, savouring each bite, we’re not just feeding our bodies; we’re nourishing our souls. Food becomes a medium of gratitude, a reminder of the abundance that we often take for granted. Yet, how often do we gobble down our meals, rushing through them as if they were just another task to get over with? Slowing down when we eat allows us to appreciate the textures, the flavours, and the effort that went into making the meal. It brings a sense of mindfulness to something as simple as a bite of food, making the act of eating a meaningful ritual rather than a hurried chore.

An undated file photograph shows people at a busy intersection in Tokyo, Japan. — AFP pic

Slowing down is just as important when we’re with others. In a world that’s always in a rush, how many times have we cut conversations short, half-listened, or nodded absent-mindedly while our minds wandered elsewhere? Time is one of the most precious gifts we can give to others, and yet, it’s often the first thing we withhold. Mitch Albom, in his 1997 bestseller ‘Tuesdays with Morrie’, writes about the importance of being fully present with those we care about. The protagonist, Morrie, teaches us that when we slow down and truly listen, we make people feel seen and heard. We show them that they matter. “The most important thing in life is to learn how to give out love, and to let it come in,” Morrie says. And how can we do that if we’re always rushing, always thinking about the next thing on our list?

“No time to see, in broad daylight; Streams full of stars, like skies at night.”

There’s a certain magic in taking things slow, in giving ourselves permission to be fully engaged in the moment. When we rush, we skim the surface of life, never diving deep enough to find the hidden treasures beneath. But when we slow down, we allow ourselves to go deeper, to see the beauty that often goes unnoticed, to find meaning in the little things that we usually overlook. This applies not only to our personal lives but also to our work, our passions, and our daily routines.

Think about your tasks and chores. Whether it’s cleaning the house, writing a report, or working on a project, there is an inherent satisfaction in doing things well, in giving your best effort without cutting corners. Yet, how often do we rush through our work, trying to finish as quickly as possible, only to end up feeling unsatisfied and drained? Slowing down doesn’t mean being less productive; it means being more intentional with how we spend our time. It means giving ourselves the space to breathe, to think, and to do things with care. It’s about finding joy in the process, not just in the outcome.

Mitch Albom’s 2012 novel, ‘The Time Keeper’ tells the story of Father Time and how he learns that rushing through life, or obsessing over time, only leads to regret. The novel teaches us that time is not meant to be measured, but to be cherished. In a way, slowing down is an act of defiance against a culture that prioritizes speed. It’s a way of reclaiming our time and saying, “I’m going to savour this moment, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem.” It’s a reminder that life isn’t a race; it’s a journey, and every step along the way is just as important as the destination.

“No time to turn at Beauty's glance; And watch her feet, how they can dance.”

We need to learn how to slow down and reconnect with what truly matters. Slowing down doesn’t mean doing less; it means doing things more mindfully. It means being deliberate with our actions, taking the time to breathe, to appreciate, and to reflect. It’s about finding meaning in every moment, whether big or small. As Rumi said, “The quieter you become, the more you are able to hear.” When we slow down, we open ourselves up to a deeper understanding of life. We start to see things more clearly, to listen more attentively, and to feel more deeply.

So, the next time you catch yourself speeding through the day, pause. Take a breath. Slow down. Because when you slow down, you start to see the beauty in the little things. You find joy in moments that would otherwise pass you by. Remember that life isn’t about how fast we can get to the end. It’s about how much meaning we can find along the way.

“A poor life this if, full of care; We have no time to stand and stare.”

* Dr Ng Kwan Hoong is an Emeritus Professor of Biomedical Imaging at the Faculty of Medicine, Universiti Malaya, and the 2020 Merdeka Award recipient.

* Ir. Dr. Nahrizul Adib Kadri is an associate professor of biomedical engineering at the Faculty of Engineering, and the Principal of Ibnu Sina Residential College, Universiti Malaya.

*** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.