OCTOBER 18 — Sexual harassment remains a pervasive issue in many societies around the world and Malaysia is no exception.

While laws and policies exist to address this problem, deeply ingrained cultural norms and societal expectations continue to contribute to its prevalence and impede efforts to combat it effectively.

Understanding these cultural dynamics is crucial for developing strategies to create lasting change and foster safer environments.

At its core, sexual harassment is a manifestation of the power imbalance between perpetrator and victim. In Malaysia, traditional gender roles that emphasise male authority and female submissiveness create fertile ground for such imbalances to flourish.

These longstanding cultural norms shape attitudes and behaviours in both personal and professional spheres, often to the detriment of women who find themselves vulnerable to harassment, and less empowered to speak out against it.

One particularly problematic aspect of Malaysian culture in relation to sexual harassment is the expectation of female modesty and the resultant culture of victim-blaming.

Women are often held responsible for “avoiding” situations that might provoke male attention, rather than men being held accountable for inappropriate behaviour.

This mindset not only discourages reporting but also absolves perpetrators of responsibility for their actions.

Power dynamics beyond gender

The power dynamics at play extend beyond gender roles to broader societal structures.

In many Malaysian workplaces, there’s a strong emphasis on respecting authority and adhering to hierarchical norms. Challenging superiors, particularly male authority figures, is often discouraged.

This creates an environment where victims of harassment, especially those in subordinate positions, may feel powerless to speak up or seek redress.

Adding to this complexity is the general lack of comprehensive sex education and awareness about sexual harassment in Malaysia. Many people have a limited understanding of what constitutes harassment, often believing it to be limited to extreme physical actions.

However, as defined by the Anti-Sexual Harassment Act 2022, sexual harassment encompasses a wide range of behaviours, including verbal, non-verbal, visual, gestural and physical conduct of a sexual nature that’s unwanted and negatively impacts the well-being of the targeted individual.

Students hold bags and placards against sexual harassment during the launch of the national-level Anti-Sexual Harassment Advocacy Roadshow in Putrajaya October 29, 2023. — Bernama pic

This can include seemingly “minor” offences such as inappropriate jokes, suggestive comments or unwanted sexual content shared via digital means.

Addressing sexual harassment in Malaysia requires a multifaceted approach that tackles these various cultural and social barriers head-on. This includes:

Comprehensive education and awareness campaigns to improve understanding of what constitutes sexual harassment and its impact on victims.

Challenging and changing deeply ingrained cultural norms that perpetuate gender inequality and victim-blaming attitudes.

Strengthening legal frameworks and ensuring more effective enforcement of existing laws.

Creating safe and supportive environments and channels for victims to report incidents without fear of retaliation or stigma.

Promoting gender equality and women’s empowerment in all spheres of society.

Encouraging open dialogue about sexual harassment to break down the victim-blaming cultural norm and foster a more informed and empathetic society.

Sustained effort needed

By addressing these challenges and working to shift cultural attitudes, Malaysia can create a safer and more equitable environment for all its citizens.

This change process will require sustained effort, commitment from leaders across various sectors and a willingness to confront uncomfortable truths about existing power structures and societal norms.

Educational institutions, in particular, have a crucial role to play in this process. By fostering open dialogue, providing comprehensive education on these issues and creating safe spaces for students to discuss and challenge cultural norms, universities can help shape the next generation of leaders who will drive positive societal change.

Only through such comprehensive and sustained efforts can Malaysia hope to significantly reduce the prevalence of sexual harassment and create a culture of respect and equality for all.

While the journey may be challenging, the potential rewards — a safer, more inclusive, and more equitable society — make it a goal worth pursuing with unwavering commitment and determination. — Creative Commons by 360info

* Jane Terpstra-Tong is Deputy Head of School (Education), Associate Professor, Department of Management, School of Business, Monash University Malaysia

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.