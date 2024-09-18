SEPTEMBER 18 — The Malaysian Bar is horrified at the distressing revelations following the raids conducted by the Royal Malaysia Police (Polis Diraja Malaysia, “PDRM”) on 20 welfare homes in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan, believed to be operated by Global Ikhwan Service and Business Holding.

The reports of systemic sexual abuse, grooming, and exploitation of child victims within these centres are both shocking and heartbreaking. The Malaysian Bar expresses its utmost support for the prompt actions taken by PDRM and other authorities involved, including the Department of Social Welfare (Jabatan Kebajikan Masyarakat, “JKM”) and the Ministry of Health Malaysia.

The Malaysian Bar stands with the Children’s Commissioner of the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suruhanjaya Hak Asasi Manusia Malaysia, “Suhakam”), Dr Farah Nini Dusuki, in condemning the gross violations suffered by the children in these welfare homes. These centres, intended to provide care and protection, have tragically become sites of horrific abuse. This cannot be tolerated in any society that values the safety and well-being of its children.

While we commend the authorities for their intervention, we must acknowledge that the reported cases could be the tip of the iceberg. The fact that care homes have operated for years without proper oversight raises alarming questions about the existing regulatory framework governing these care homes. The Malaysian Bar calls upon all regulatory bodies, not just PRDM and JKM, to enforce stricter compliance measures and ensure that all such centres are diligently monitored and regulated.

It is crucial that we adopt a holistic approach to prevent the recurrence of such tragedies.

This includes not only immediate action against the perpetrators, but also undertaking a long- term reform of the systems overseeing these centres. We urge the Government to consider the establishment of a Royal Commission of Inquiry (“RCI”), as proposed by Dr Farah Nini in Suhakam’s press statement, to thoroughly investigate the shortcomings that have allowed such abuses to continue for years. The findings of the RCI will hopefully lead to meaningful reforms in child protection policies and institutional oversight mechanisms.

Social Welfare Department tape blocks off a gate at the entrance to a care home after a crackdown by authorities in Subang Jaya September 12, 2024. — AFP pic

The Malaysian Bar also stresses the importance of public awareness and participation. It is essential for the rakyat to realise that unregulated care centres present significant risks, particularly for vulnerable groups such as children. We call on every member of society to cooperate with the authorities, report any suspicious activities, and actively participate in safeguarding the welfare of our children.

The Malaysian Bar wishes to record its appreciation to YB Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said, for her instruction to the Legal Aid Department to provide legal companion services to the children and their families.

In this regard, the Malaysian Bar voices its readiness to provide its unwavering support and assistance to the victims involved.

We cannot afford to allow such horrific abuses to go unnoticed again. The Malaysian Bar will continue to advocate justice for the victims and ensure that proper measures are taken to eliminate these threats to our society. Together, we must work towards creating a safer environment where the rights and dignity of every child are protected.

*Mohamad Ezri Abdul Wahab is president of the Malaysian Bar.

**This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.