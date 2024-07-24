JULY 24 — It looks like another “Chinese schools’ issue” is brewing again and already intoxicating politicians. This time it is sparked by PAS raising the issue of breweries funding Chinese schools. Dong Jiao Zong has raised objections to PAS’ complaints by arguing that breweries have been funding Chinese schools for decades and accused PAS of heightening racial tensions. As usual, the Chinese politicians have responded with the usual knee-jerk reaction by condemning PAS for their objections by pointing out the “normality” of breweries funding the Chinese schools.

First, let me lay my cards on the table. I have been a “Chinese educationist” ever since Dong Jiaozong employed me as academic adviser in 1983 and I was detained under the ISA for 445 days for defending mother tongue education. I have also been enjoying drinking beer for more than fifty years now but always in moderation. Nevertheless, being a beer drinker has not blurred my ethical compass as an educationist.

My colleagues in Dong Jiao Zong will tell you, ever since the Eighties, I have never approved of fund-raising by breweries in our schools because I think promoting alcohol consumption in schools goes against the healthy values that schools try to promote. And Chinese schools have always been proud of the values we try to inculcate in our schools.

Schools are expected to uphold certain ethical standards and be role models in promoting positive behaviours. Aligning with alcohol producers for fundraising purposes can erode trust and raise concerns about the school's commitment to fostering a safe and healthy environment for children, says the author. — Picture by Farhan Najib

Before the brewery promoters protest that they are not promoting alcohol drinking, can I follow up with the question if cigarette companies can do the same, ie. can cigarette companies also fund-raise for the Chinese schools even if they also proclaim that they are not encouraging school children to smoke? The double standard is only too clear.

As we know, advertisements by cigarette companies are no longer allowed because we know that billboards and advertisements are suggestive and can lead to tobacco addiction. All marketing managers will know that advertisements of fund-raising activities by breweries in schools have the same suggestive effect and that is why they started this fund-raising campaign in the first place. Let us not pretend that such fund-raising campaigns are not meant to be advertising promotions.

Undermining the core values of education

Allowing breweries to advertise their fundraising activities for schools undermines the core values we aim to instil in our children. The primary argument against this practice centres on the conflicting messages it sends about alcohol consumption and community values.

Firstly, promoting brewery-sponsored events in connection with schools blurs the line between adult activities and environments intended for children. Schools are spaces where children learn, grow, and develop their understanding of the world. Associating these educational institutions with alcohol-related businesses can create confusion and normalise the presence of alcohol in contexts where it traditionally has no place. This can inadvertently suggest to young minds that alcohol consumption is an ordinary and acceptable part of everyday life, potentially diminishing the perceived risks associated with drinking.

Secondly, children are highly impressionable, and the endorsement of alcohol-related businesses by their schools can have a significant impact on their perceptions. When children see their schools collaborating with breweries, they may begin to view these establishments and their products in a more favourable light. This can undermine educational efforts to teach children about the dangers of alcohol abuse and the importance of making healthy, informed choices.

Moreover, the presence of brewery advertisements in school-related contexts can also send mixed messages to parents and the community at large. Schools are expected to uphold certain ethical standards and be role models in promoting positive behaviours. Aligning with alcohol producers for fundraising purposes can erode trust and raise concerns about the school's commitment to fostering a safe and healthy environment for children.

The State, not breweries, should fund mother tongue education

Why do Chinese and Tamil schools need to fund-raise in the first place? It is because of the unequal financial allocation to the different language streams all these years. Do the “national” schools need to fund-raise like the Chinese and Tamil schools need to? You know they do not need to do so. PAS should therefore make this their manifesto to ensure that Chinese and Tamil schools are given fair and proportionate financial allocation by the State and never have to rely on breweries for fund-raising.

Additionally, there are numerous alternative ways for schools to raise funds that do not involve potentially controversial partnerships. Encouraging creativity in fundraising can lead to more inclusive and community-centred approaches, such as local business partnerships, community events, and grant applications. These alternatives can still achieve financial goals without compromising the values and integrity of the educational environment.

In conclusion, allowing breweries to advertise their fundraising activities for schools is problematic because it sends conflicting messages about alcohol consumption, influences children's perceptions negatively, and undermines the ethical standards expected of educational institutions. All political parties should make it their prime manifesto demand that the State provides equal and fair funding for all language streams in this country. Only then can schools better align with their mission to promote the well-being and development of their students in a positive and healthy manner.

* Kua Kia Soong is a former principal of New Era College.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.