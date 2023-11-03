NOVEMBER 3 — On October 11, the Kelantan Town and Country Planning Department drafted alterations to the Kelantan State Structure Plan, Local Plan and Special Area Plan. After reviewing these proposed alterations, WWF-Malaysia is gravely concerned with the unprecedented move to remove all Environmentally Sensitive Areas (ESAs) in Kelantan from the plan, and only retain parts of the areas as water catchment areas.

The proposed alterations include the removal of Permanent Forest Reserves as well as the Taman Negara National Park as ESAs, which are crucial in providing ecosystem services and mitigation of natural disasters.

WWF-Malaysia strongly opposes this proposal, as the removal of the original ESA classifications would remove critical safeguards against potential indiscriminate development. Without these safeguards, there is a higher risk of land use changes, large-scale clearing of forests and loss of habitat for multiple species. This, in turn, could lead to significant loss of biodiversity, multiple direct and indirect socioeconomic impacts, and disruption of delicate ecosystems. As a science-based organisation dedicated to the conservation of biological diversity, we are deeply concerned that insufficient measures are taken to protect our nature and wildlife.

To echo the sentiments of the Minister of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change in his statement on 27 October 2023, we call on the Kelantan State Government to reconsider the proposed alterations of the original ESA classification. This is not only to secure wildlife habitat in Permanent Forest Reserves, but the removal of the classifications would also affect the livelihoods, security and safety of communities in the surrounding areas, as forest loss leads to more flash floods. Floods have always been a prevalent issue for the state of Kelantan, and this could only make it worse.

WWF-Malaysia also calls the public to participate in the review process of the drafted alterations. This is the time and opportunity to make your voice count. The public review is from 11 October to 11 November 2023, and feedback or objections to the proposed alterations can be made in writing here. Please mail your completed forms to the address provided on the form or email Jabatan Perancangan Bandar dan Desa Negeri Kelantan at [email protected]. Malaysians living outside Kelantan are also welcome to submit the forms.

WWF-Malaysia is also more than willing to collaborate with the Kelantan State Government and provide assistance in identifying sustainable solutions that will benefit both the environment and the state's economy. With its wealth of natural resources and rich biodiversity, the state can become a model for other states in Malaysia by taking a balanced approach to development.

Furthermore, the world is closely watching and evaluating the commitment of countries and regions towards sustainable environmental practices. Taking a step back in conservation efforts does not only affect the state's image, but Malaysia as a nation on the global stage.

In conclusion, WWF-Malaysia strongly urges the Kelantan State Government to prioritise the preservation of the state's unique ecosystems and the countless species that depend on them. This is not just about protecting nature; it is about ensuring the health, well-being, and prosperity of the people of Kelantan for generations to come. We hope that our concerns will be given serious consideration, and we remain open for a dialogue to find a common ground that serves the best interests of Kelantan, its people, and its environment.

