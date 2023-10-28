OCTOBER 28 ― Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim's recent statement about returning official letters not written in Bahasa Malaysia might seem like a simple language policy. However, it goes beyond language, and its implications are far-reaching.

First and foremost, we need a clear definition of what constitutes an “official letter.” The government should distinguish between official correspondence and valuable citizen feedback.

This is crucial for our nation's progress and the pursuit of good governance.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has reminded all government departments not to entertain any letters written in a language other than the national language. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

Consider these scenarios:

• Reporting corruption: If a concerned Malaysian, an NGO or non-profit entity writes to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to expose crooked practices, should this be considered an official letter? If it is, we risk discouraging the rakyat from reporting corruption; ultimately instead of helping to reduce it, the wrongdoing will continue.

• Tackling illegal activities: When a disadvantaged business or SME writes to the Tourism or Home Affairs Ministry to report illegal activities related to undocumented workers with pictures captioned in English, should their letter be rejected simply because it's not in Bahasa Malaysia? The government needs such information to address pressing issues effectively.

• What if a concerned non-profit NGO brings to the attention of the authorities a leaking pipe, blocked drain or the breakdown of public amenities (after several failed attempts to communicate by phone), will the letter have to be in Bahasa for action to be taken? In this case, the government will be the ultimate beneficiary when such issues are dealt with expeditiously.

• Language diversity: Not all Malaysians are fluent in Bahasa Malaysia, and some may have valuable suggestions, input, or viewpoints on improving counter or other services at government departments in their preferred language, including English. What if the person providing feedback is a foreigner residing in Malaysia? Are their contributions less important?

• Multilingual attachments: While the cover letter may be in Bahasa Malaysia, what if the attached documents (original ones) are in another language, such as English? Should these documents be considered unacceptable?

It's evident that this blanket rule has not been thoroughly examined to understand its wider implications. In the pursuit of good governance, there must be flexibility and discretionary power.

The government should encourage open communication and feedback from all Malaysians, regardless of the language they use.

Ultimately, good governance depends on an informed and engaged citizenry. Let us work together to bridge the information gap and ensure that our government benefits from the collective wisdom of our diverse society.

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.