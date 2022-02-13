A clarion call for immediate public health surge capacity — Sanjay Rampal and Lokman Hakim

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

FEB 13 — The Omicron wave has landed in Malaysia. The strain was likely imported from December 2021 onwards, and community transmission was established in January 2022.

Should the government immediately increase our Public Health Capacity and resources at the district level to manage the oncoming wave?

Some may perceive that Public Health activities do not justify additional resources for reinforcement because the Omicron wave will be over quickly. Others may perceive that the burden on downstream factors, such as hospital care, does not justify the cost of increasing our preventive services. File picture shows health workers collecting swab samples to test for Covid-19 at Dewan Kebajikan Gombak Setia February 20, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

A ‘wait and see’ public health approach?

This approach appears pervasive and would have under-estimated the burden and will quickly be overwhelmed due to transmission rates of Omicron. This approach appears reactionary and is less effective against higher rates of transmission.

Ignoring public health and not reinforcing our district health centres may lead to unmitigated transmission. The daily number of Covid-19 cases may eventually breach 100,000 cases a day under those circumstances.

We have to acknowledge the limitations of our public healthcare capacity. It would look silly if we do not mitigate the exceptionally rapid transmission but later overreact to very high daily case numbers.

It is more cost-effective to increase public health services and primary care services for the next six months than to implement movement and lockdown restrictions that have very high economic, social and health costs.

Act now and act decisively

Public health at the district level will continue to play an essential role in mitigating Covid-19 transmission. We need a stronger message from the Ministry of Health that public health services are essential to managing this oncoming wave.

This message will promote higher morale among our public health workers on the ground. To sustain the high morale among the public frontliners, the government needs to back this message by providing additional resources at the district levels for their continued effective and efficient implementation of public health services. Or else the proclamation that public health is important and the best brains should be in public health is just another rhetoric.

Digitalisation of some public health services through MySejahtera was a good move. However, this Omicron wave may be too big a stress test and too soon for the MySejahtera system to manage by itself.

We should have learned a bitter lesson during the previous surge with the Delta variant in the Klang Valley. A system failure of the district public health and primary care functions leads to the collapse of the entire health care system with dire consequences leading to humanitarian tragedy. Unless we have forgotten, it is a crime to humanity if this tragedy is repeated.

There is an urgent need to strengthen public health and primary healthcare services at the district level for the Omicron wave of this pandemic.

* Dr Sanjay Rampal is Professor of Epidemiology and Public Health, Faculty of Medicine, Universiti Malaya. Datuk Dr Lokman Hakim Sulaiman is Professor of Public Health, School of Medicine and Pro Vice Chancellor, International Medical University.

