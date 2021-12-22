A lifetime of coping with floods — Paul Si

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

DECEMBER 22 — Floods are a phenomenon I have lived with since before I could remember. There is an old family photograph from when I was but a toddler, when we lived in Kuching’s Iris Garden, then notorious for flooding (and is still occasionally affected). That photo was taken during one of those floods.

When I moved to Kota Kinabalu three decades ago, the Taman Oriental house I rented a room in was regularly flooded. It had a “dam” about 70cm high across the doors, requiring three steps to get across.

When it flooded, the toilet had to be plugged (with a concrete plug made just for the purpose) and the toilet could not be used for as long as the floodwaters remained. When heavy vehicles ploughed through the floodwaters outside, they generated waves that went over the dam and into the house.

We later moved to another house which stayed above the floods, but was still cut off because all the access roads were submerged.

I recall cracking jokes about Sabah not being “Negeri Di Bawah Bayu” or Land Below the Wind quite so much as Land Below The Water.

Yes, I know the heartache of seeing treasured property ruined, the backache of cleaning up, the cost of repairing that which could be fixed. Over and over.

As a journalist then, I not only had to cope with my own home being inundated, but still had to go out to cover the other areas, to tell the stories, and see the Big Picture. I saw many who suffered much, much worse than I did.

I learned that floods don’t just wet things, they swamp water treatment plants and power sub-stations, so the irony of being surrounded by waist-deep water and not a drop in the pipes is not lost on me.

What could we have done? Move lah. If only it were that simple. But move we did, eventually.

Not long after moving to Semenanjung, I encountered floods again. At a place that is now familiar to many, Taman Sri Muda, Shah Alam. I did not stay there but a colleague was badly affected, I had an Isuzu Trooper so that was put into use to help with the aftermath.

I had a love affair with cars, and one of the shiny toys I was about to buy then was the hot Satria GTI. Together with a friend with similar intentions, we had gone to the showroom many times, talked to the salesman, and I was on the verge of pulling the trigger.

Then, at a gathering in my Shah Alam house which was attended by like-minded go-fast friends, it started raining. We continued with our poker session, and the downpour continued too. Suddenly, someone stepped out the front door and started yelling. “Guys! It’s flooding!”

We scrambled to move the low-slung sporty cars from the roadside up to my compound, squeezing as many in as was possible.

My old faithful yellow Trooper was left where it stood. Being taller, the reasoning went, it should survive, even with water over the axles and up to the doors.

That was the moment the GTI option was cancelled, and Plan B, the Ford Ranger Splash, was activated. From that day onward, I never had a saloon car again, and acquired only 4X4s or SUVs.

So, I drove slower, but went farther, and much further. Along the way, I encountered more floods and deep-water encounters with vehicles. It was a steep learning curve, and lessons were expensive. We learned what could be done with what equipment, and what could not, no matter what.

Flood victims are seen being rescued when trapped in a vehicle during the flood. All victims were successfully rescued. — Picture courtesy of Paul Si

Over the years, I have been a part of impromptu swift-water rescues, when things went wrong suddenly, and also gone out with other 4X4 aficionados when widespread floods call for outside aid.

I am careful to note that while 4X4s, especially those that have been kitted for expeditions in rough terrain, are better suited than normal saloon cars, they are NOT invincible and certainly NOT flood-proof. They work best when combined with experienced drivers who can accurately assess rapidly changing situations, and make wise judgment calls.

Ideally, their strengths should be used to tow along boats and carry equipment and supplies. No macho gung-ho attitudes, always mindful that the goal is to assist, and not to get ourselves into trouble which the requires assistance from others, thus drawing on scarce, precious resources.

Even now, my friends and I stand ready to answer the call which we hope never comes, even as we know it like will, because of where we live.

What else can we do? Protect our documents in waterproof containers, consider the best insurance coverage we can afford, keep emergency food and drinking water supplies handy? A boat is hardly practical for most households.

As for the 4X4 thing, it is better than saloon cars, but not by as much as many people think. You’d still need to know how to use it to the best of its capabilities and, MORE IMPORTANTLY, know its limitations. It can take you farther but remember, that can also mean taking you deeper into trouble.

